Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Emails reveal Trump ‘personally approved’ campaign-style mailer sent to 130 million American homes

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump was personally involved in sending a mailer to 130 million households, according to administration emails obtained by The New York Times.

“In accusing the administration of politicizing the Postal Service, the president’s critics point to a recent decision to send a mailer detailing guidelines to protect against the coronavirus. The mailer, which featured Mr. Trump’s name in a campaignlike style, was sent in March to 130 million American households at a reported cost of $28 million,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

One email was sent from John M. Barger, a governor of the postal system, to the postmaster general.

“I know that POTUS personally approved this postcard and is aware of the USPS effort in service to the nation — pushing information out to every household, urban and rural,” Barger wrote.

The newspaper interviewed S. David Fineman, who served on the board during the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Fineman said. “No one would have thought that we would have sought the input of the administration.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Laurence Tribe explains the constitutional ‘fail-safe’ — that could result in President Nancy Pelosi

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe was interviewed on Friday by MSNBC's Joy Reid on "The ReidOut."

Tribe, who has taught at Harvard Law for fifty years and argued dozens of cases before the U.S. Supreme Court offered an intriguing theory Reid suggested had cheered up many of her viewers.

Reid asked Tribe about President Donald Trump talking about trying to delay the November election as he trails former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

"They're trying to make it look chaotic but there's a fail-safe mechanism built into the constitution itself," Tribe said. "No matter how much dust he throws into the gears, at high noon on January 20th, 2021, if there has not been a new president elected, at that point, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House become president of the United States."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ringo the dog goes viral after scolding from Republican senator: #IStandWithRingo trends nationwide

Published

56 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump's awful poll numbers continue to drag down Republican senators across America, the attacks on Democratic Party challengers are escalating.

One such senator is Iowa Republican Joni Ernst, who is being challenged by Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

"Ringo was trending on Twitter in Iowa today, though it had nothing to do with former Beatles’ drummer Sir Ringo Starr. Instead, the subject of attention was a dog, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Theresa Greenfield’s dog, who shares a name with the legendary rock star. The dog’s 15 minutes of fame followed a namecheck by Greenfield’s opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, during a campaign call on Wednesday," the Carroll Times Herald reported Friday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kodak chief got sweetheart stock options deal — one day before Trump announced $765 million loan

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Former photography pioneer Kodak received a huge infusion of cash from President Donald Trump this week.

But it is what happened one day before that is raising eyebrows.

"At the beginning of this week, the Eastman Kodak Company handed its chief executive 1.75 million stock options," The New York Times reported Friday.

"It was the type of compensation decision that generally wouldn’t attract much notice, except for one thing: The day after the stock options were granted, the White House announced that the company would receive a $765 million federal loan to produce ingredients to make pharmaceuticals in the United States," the newspaper reported. "The news of the deal caused Kodak’s shares to soar more than 1,000 percent. Within 48 hours of the options grants, their value had ballooned, at least on paper, to about $50 million."

Continue Reading
 
 