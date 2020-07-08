BUSTED: Trump family members encouraged supporters to vote by mail in recent robocalls

President Donald Trump has made attacking voting by mail a cornerstone of his reelection campaign, despite the fact that that president himself has regularly voted by mail in past elections.

Now CNN reports that the president’s own family members have encouraged their supporters to vote by mail in robocalls recorded earlier this year.

In a robocall recorded for the special election in California’s 25th congressional district, daughter-in-law Lara Trump told supporters that they “can safely and securely vote for Mike Garcia by returning your mail in ballot by May 12.”

Lara Trump also encourages supporters to “make your vote count for Mike Garcia and get it in the mail by Tuesday.”

Additionally, first son Donald Trump Jr. similarly urged the president’s supporters to support GOP candidates by voting by mail.

“Don’t let us down, remember to return your ballot now,” Trump Jr. said in one robocall. “Make your vote count for Republican Mike Garcia and get it in the mail by Tuesday, May 12.”

Trump throughout the year has spurned calls for nationwide mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has insisted that mail-in voting is part of an elaborate plot to steal the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that mail-in voting has for years been available in several Republican-led states.