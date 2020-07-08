BUSTED: Trump family members encouraged supporters to vote by mail in recent robocalls
President Donald Trump has made attacking voting by mail a cornerstone of his reelection campaign, despite the fact that that president himself has regularly voted by mail in past elections.
Now CNN reports that the president’s own family members have encouraged their supporters to vote by mail in robocalls recorded earlier this year.
In a robocall recorded for the special election in California’s 25th congressional district, daughter-in-law Lara Trump told supporters that they “can safely and securely vote for Mike Garcia by returning your mail in ballot by May 12.”
Lara Trump also encourages supporters to “make your vote count for Mike Garcia and get it in the mail by Tuesday.”
Additionally, first son Donald Trump Jr. similarly urged the president’s supporters to support GOP candidates by voting by mail.
“Don’t let us down, remember to return your ballot now,” Trump Jr. said in one robocall. “Make your vote count for Republican Mike Garcia and get it in the mail by Tuesday, May 12.”
Trump throughout the year has spurned calls for nationwide mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has insisted that mail-in voting is part of an elaborate plot to steal the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that mail-in voting has for years been available in several Republican-led states.
2020 Election
BUSTED: Trump family members encouraged supporters to vote by mail in recent robocalls
President Donald Trump has made attacking voting by mail a cornerstone of his reelection campaign, despite the fact that that president himself has regularly voted by mail in past elections.
Now CNN reports that the president's own family members have encouraged their supporters to vote by mail in robocalls recorded earlier this year.
In a robocall recorded for the special election in California's 25th congressional district, daughter-in-law Lara Trump told supporters that they "can safely and securely vote for Mike Garcia by returning your mail in ballot by May 12."
2020 Election
Trump plans to spend his second term crushing his enemies — and he doesn’t just mean immigrants and Muslims
White House officials hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House's thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will "live with the virus being a threat," in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.
2020 Election
Experts worried Trump supporters will be dangerous if he loses: ‘The country can descend into a chaos’
President Donald Trump's political position is more precarious than ever. But if he loses re-election, that could only be the beginning.
On Wednesday, The Independent reported that experts on unrest and political extremism are worried that a certain contingent of Trump supporters would be unpredictable and dangerous in the event former Vice President Joe Biden wins the election — and would not accept the legitimacy of the result.