California man arrested after allegedly pulling a loaded gun at Black Lives Matter mural

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The Sacramento Bee reported that a man in Martinez, California was arrested after bystanders said he allegedly yelled “All lives matter!” out his car window while driving past a Black Lives Matter mural — then got out and brandished a loaded gun.

“Joseph Osuna was charged with two felonies — ‘unlawful firearm activity and possessing a firearm not registered to the owner,’ according to Bay Area News Group, citing district attorney spokesman Scott Alonso. Osuna also faces a misdemeanor charge for ‘allegedly exhibiting a concealed weapon,’ according to the publication,” reported Summer Lin. “Osuna was arrested on July 5 after witnesses said he yelled ‘All lives matter’ while driving past the BLM mural painted outside Justice Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, CBS San Francisco reported. Osuna, 30, is accused of getting out of the car and pointing a loaded gun at a bystander, the outlet reported.”

This comes after another incident in which a pair of Trump supporters dumped black paint on the same Black Lives Matter mural, with one of them saying, “We’re sick of this narrative … The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism. It’s a lie. No one wants Black Lives Matter here.” They were ultimately charged with a hate crime.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
WATCH: Trump’s niece tells Maddow about Trump using the n-word and anti-Semitic slurs

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's niece discussed his racism during a Thursday interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

The book is titled, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

"Mary Trump's tell-all book had sold a staggering 950,000 copies by the end of its first day on sale, publisher Simon & Schuster said Thursday," CNN reported Thursday. "That figure, which included pre-sales, as well as e-books and audiobooks, is a new record for Simon & Schuster, the company said."

Trump campaign lawyer trashes American media on Russian propaganda network

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, appeared on Russia Today — a Kremlin-funded propaganda outlet intelligence officials warned has a mission to undermine trust in U.S. democracy — and attacked the American media on the Alex Salmond Show.

Even Fox News didn't escape her wrath.

"During her interview, Ellis defended Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and bashed the American media as 'propagandist activist media,'" reported Will Sommer. "'Even on Fox News, the president has been very outspoken on Twitter that there are some anchors there and there are some particular shows that aren’t really fair in terms of their editorializing some of those stories,' Ellis said. At one point, she told Salmond that he, a former First Minister of Scotland, knew 'as a journalist' how proper reporting works and that American media wasn’t doing it."

Washington football team hit with #MeToo allegations after being rocked by racism scandal

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Washington's football team known by a racist slur for Native Americans is being accused of rampant sexual harassment problems, according to the Washington Post.

In an extensive report posted Thursday, a whopping 15 women came forward to detail the horrific lives they led while working for the football team. Some women would even have a daily gathering in the ladies' room where they could cry and commiserate about the way they were treated.

