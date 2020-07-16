California man arrested after allegedly pulling a loaded gun at Black Lives Matter mural

On Thursday, The Sacramento Bee reported that a man in Martinez, California was arrested after bystanders said he allegedly yelled “All lives matter!” out his car window while driving past a Black Lives Matter mural — then got out and brandished a loaded gun.

“Joseph Osuna was charged with two felonies — ‘unlawful firearm activity and possessing a firearm not registered to the owner,’ according to Bay Area News Group, citing district attorney spokesman Scott Alonso. Osuna also faces a misdemeanor charge for ‘allegedly exhibiting a concealed weapon,’ according to the publication,” reported Summer Lin. “Osuna was arrested on July 5 after witnesses said he yelled ‘All lives matter’ while driving past the BLM mural painted outside Justice Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, CBS San Francisco reported. Osuna, 30, is accused of getting out of the car and pointing a loaded gun at a bystander, the outlet reported.”

This comes after another incident in which a pair of Trump supporters dumped black paint on the same Black Lives Matter mural, with one of them saying, “We’re sick of this narrative … The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism. It’s a lie. No one wants Black Lives Matter here.” They were ultimately charged with a hate crime.