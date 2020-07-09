California theme parks remain shut but hundreds flock to Disney shops
Disney’s California theme park reopening may have been thwarted by coronavirus, but hundreds lined up early Thursday to buy Mickey Mouse merchandise from an adjacent shopping plaza.
Downtown Disney District — which borders the world-famous Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks near Los Angeles — is the first part of the sprawling resort to reopen.
It threw open its shops and restaurants to eager fans after almost four months of coronavirus-mandated limbo.
“I’ve personally been here since 11 pm,” one woman told local news network KTLA.
Visitors, many wearing colorful Disney costumes as well as mandatory face masks, had their temperatures checked at the entrance, an AFP journalist said.
But with the theme parks still shuttered as coronavirus cases climb in the US state, visitors were restricted to the World of Disney souvenir store and a number of cafes and shops.
A scheduled July 17 reopening date for the rest of the park was scrapped last month, and no new date has been announced.
Disneyland is the world’s second most-visited theme park, trailing only its sister park in Florida, and draws tens of thousands of visitors each day. It remains the only Disney theme park without a scheduled reopening date.
Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disney have already resumed activities.
Disney’s Paris and Orlando parks plan to start up within the next week.
California, the most populous US state, is recording more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases each day, with nearly 290,000 infections confirmed to date.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Texas GOP sues Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner over canceled in-person convention
The gathering, which was estimated to draw around 6,000 people, was set to happen next week in Houston.
The Republican Party of Texas is suing Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and others involved with the canceling of the party's in-person convention, which was scheduled to happen next week.
On Wednesday, Houston First Corporation, the operator of the George R. Brown Convention Center, sent a letter to party officials informing them that the event had been canceled. That cancelation happened after Turner announced he was directing the city's legal department to work with Houston First to review the contract for the event.
COVID-19
Texas bans elective surgeries in more than 100 counties as coronavirus hospitalizations keep climbing
Gov. Greg Abbott said the decision is designed to free up more resources to address the pandemic.
With cases of the new coronavirus and related hospitalizations rising at alarming rates, Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday expanded his ban on elective medical procedures to cover more than 100 counties across much of the state.
Surgeries and other procedures that are not “immediately, medically” necessary — which have already been on hold in many of the state’s biggest cities and several South Texas counties — are now barred in much of the state, from far West Texas to much of Central Texas, Southeast Texas and the Gulf Coast.
COVID-19
White House says a lot of Americans are having that elective surgery they’ve been putting off since the pandemic
The White House is refusing to accept the fact that hospitalizations in coronavirus hotspot cities are spiking and ICU beds in many areas are near or over-capacity.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Thursday that the increase in hospitalizations across the country are due to "elective surgeries," and not COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives.
NBC News' Peter Alexander, noting that hospitalizations are up 50% asked McEnany, "How could the president say the country is in good shape right now?"
"Hospitalizations in a lot of these hospitals," McEnany replied, "about 10 to 40% are COVID, so a lot of hospitalizations aren't pertaining to COVID."