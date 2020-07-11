California to release 8,000 more prisoners over virus fears
California will release up to 8,000 more prisoners to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in its crowded jails, according to authorities in the US state, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.
The inmates could be eligible for early release by the end of August — joining 10,000 prisoners already freed in similar initiatives since the start of the virus crisis, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.
“These actions are taken to provide for the health and safety of the incarcerated population and staff,” the department’s secretary Ralph Diaz said in a statement Friday.
The announcement, welcomed by prison reform advocates, follows a surge in COVID-19 cases in one of California’s oldest prisons, San Quentin.
State Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said the outbreak there was a “deep area of focus and concern” after more than 1,000 inmates tested positive.
The San Quentin facility this week made up half of the active coronavirus cases in jails throughout the state, which has a total prison population of about 113,000.
Friday’s statement said the prisoners to be freed, who include inmates from San Quentin, would be tested for COVID-19 within a week of their release.
California, the most populated US state with a population of around 40 million, has confirmed more than 300,000 coronavirus cases and over 6,800 deaths from the disease.
Florida governor finally releases the true numbers of people hospitalized with coronavirus
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally caved in to pressure to release the actual numbers of coronavirus cases in the state's hospitals.
Until Friday, DeSantis had refused to reveal the true numbers, leaving many in the state unaware of just how bad the cases were. According to the Orlando Sentinel, a whopping 7,000 Floridians are in hospitals hoping they survive the virus.
"The data, which for the first time breaks down the number of people in the hospital with coronavirus, was promised by the state two weeks ago," the report explained.
‘It’s back-to-back 9/11s’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blasts Trump’s failed leadership on coronavirus pandemic
Speaking to physician Dr. Kavita Patel on Friday, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace noted that the coronavirus crisis, along with the Russian bounty scandal, the recession and increasing unemployment numbers are like a bunch of little "back-to-back 9/11s."
Wallace, who served in the White House communications department under President George W. Bush saw 9/11 and the aftermath first hand. Under Trump's leadership, there have been several little crises one right after another. While 9/11 killed nearly 3,000 people and nearly that many have died due to injuries and illnesses connected to 9/11, nearly 135,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
As coronavirus spikes break new records Dr. Fauci reveals Trump doesn’t even speak to him anymore
President Donald Trump tried to claim the mantle of a "wartime president," battling the "unseen enemy," but as it turns out one of the people who could best help him with the coronavirus battle is who's really "unseen."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and probably the most respected public health expert on the government's payroll, reveals the President of the United States no longer talks to him.
In fact, Trump hasn't talked to Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in over a month – and hasn't been able to update Trump in at least two.