Carmel Valley Trump supporter’s racist rant at Asian family: ‘Trump is gonna (expletive) you… you (expletive) need to leave’

Another horrific racist incident at the hands of a supporter of President Donald Trump has unleashed an expletive-laced tirade on an Asian family.

“Trump is gonna f*ck you!” the man yells. “You f*ckers need to leave! You f*cking Asian piece of sh*t!”

The man appeared to be sitting at a table alone at the restaurant.

“Get out!” a server steps in telling the man he must leave.

“I already put my–” the man says putting on his jacket.

“No! You do not talk to our guests like that!” she shouts.

“These f*ckers –” the man tries to cut in to say.

“These are valued guests!” the server screams back.

According to a Facebook post, the family had just finished singing Happy Birthday to their aunt.

There have been more than 800 incidents of reported hate incidents targeting Asian people in California during the pandemic, a recent report revealed.

When the man was called out on social media for his behavior he responded, “Great food for u – leave our planet. Asian f*ck. Come near me or my people and u r f*cking dead. Do not start. U f*cking piece of shot (sic).”

You can see the horrific video below: