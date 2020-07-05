Quantcast
Connect with us

CBS host reveals Trump has blocked Dr. Fauci interviews for ‘last three months’

Published

60 mins ago

on

CBS host Margaret Brennan revealed on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s administration has refused to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, to appear on the network for three months.

Brennan made the remarks during Sunday’s Face the Nation program.

“It may be the most sobering morning after the Fourth of July in America’s history,” Brennan said, noting that there had been more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States for the past four days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re committed to bringing you facts about the virus,” she added, “and the most knowledgable guests that we can.”

Brennan continued: “We think that it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control but we have not been able to get our request for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months. And the CDC, not at all.”

Watch the video below from CBS.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Activism

Oregon cop accused of flashing ‘white power’ sign at anti-Black Lives Matters protesters

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Video captured at a protest in Salem, Oregon over the weekend shows an officer interacting with anti-Black Lives Matters protesters, who were identified as members of the Proud Boys group.

A clip shared on social media on Saturday appears to show an officer flashing what many said was a "white power" hand signal at one of the protesters. The protester then touches the officer's shoulder in as friendly gesture.

The Salem Police Department responded on Twitter by noting that the officer was a member of the Oregon State Police.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is resorting to ‘apocalyptic language’ to salvage his re-election — but it’s not working: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump's team believes the divisive language used by the president during his two July 4th weekend speeches is the key to his re-election despite polling that shows his harsh rhetoric is likely turning off voters he needs in November.

The report, by Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, characterized Trump's language on Friday at Mt. Rushmore as "apocalyptic" and that is the tone some members of Trump's team think will be a winner since he can no longer run on the economy which has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CBS host reveals Trump has blocked Dr. Fauci interviews for ‘last three months’

Published

60 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

CBS host Margaret Brennan revealed on Sunday that President Donald Trump's administration has refused to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, to appear on the network for three months.

Brennan made the remarks during Sunday's Face the Nation program.

"It may be the most sobering morning after the Forth of July in America's history," Brennan said, noting that there had been more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States for the past four days.

"We're committed to bringing you facts about the virus," she added, "and the most knowledgable guests that we can."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image