CDC cuts off public information about hospital capacity: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, ProPublica’s Charles Ornstein reported that the Centers for Disease Control web page displaying information about hospital capacity around the country has been disabled, cutting off the public from this information.

The CDC has said that they are still holding on to this data — but is no longer available to the public.

Concerns have been raised around the country as hospital beds have been filled nearly to capacity by COVID-19 patients. In some states, like Texas, ICU beds are close to critical capacity, and some areas are facing supply and staff shortages.

Ryan Panchadsaram, who is involved in a data-tracking website called Covid Exit Strategy, told CNBC that he tried to collect data from the CDC website on Tuesday, only to find that it had disappeared.

“We were surprised because the modules that we normally go to were empty. The data wasn’t available and not there,” he said. “There was no warning.”

