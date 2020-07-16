CDC cuts off public information about hospital capacity: report

On Thursday, ProPublica’s Charles Ornstein reported that the Centers for Disease Control web page displaying information about hospital capacity around the country has been disabled, cutting off the public from this information.

The CDC has said that they are still holding on to this data — but is no longer available to the public.

I had hoped it was a glitch, but no…The @CDCgov hospital capacity dashboard has gone dark. @CDCDirector has said CDC still has access to the data but apparently the public no longer does. pic.twitter.com/FyRt7YHvKc — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) July 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns have been raised around the country as hospital beds have been filled nearly to capacity by COVID-19 patients. In some states, like Texas, ICU beds are close to critical capacity, and some areas are facing supply and staff shortages.

Ryan Panchadsaram, who is involved in a data-tracking website called Covid Exit Strategy, told CNBC that he tried to collect data from the CDC website on Tuesday, only to find that it had disappeared.

“We were surprised because the modules that we normally go to were empty. The data wasn’t available and not there,” he said. “There was no warning.”

Our nation will not beat the COVID-19 pandemic with secrecy or with lies. This is a simply absurd action by the @CDCgov at the behest of the @WhiteHouse. It's scientifically unsound and not in keeping with American traditions of openness and responsiveness of our government. https://t.co/yQMRmS5hfj — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) July 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and begin sending COVID-19 tracking data to the Trump administration instead. This is the result: No more public access to critical data used in scientific research nationwide. https://t.co/NdswoTbBMc — Chris Riotta (@chrisriotta) July 16, 2020