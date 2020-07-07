CDC just added to list of symptoms for coronavirus
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently added to the list of symptoms for the novel coronavirus.Because of a wide range of ailments reported by patients, the CDC has expanded the list of potential symptoms that originally was shortness of breath, cough and fever.In April, the CDC added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.Now, the CDC is adding congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea as signs of COVID-19.“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update th…
Ominous new study links COVID-19 to strokes and psychosis
An ominous new study suggests that COVID-19 may be linked to psychological and neurological conditions including strokes and psychosis.
Published in the journal Lancet Psychiatry, the small-scale study utilized doctors' observations of patients in British hospitals during the pandemic's exponential phase in April. Doctors were asked to report clinical details about COVID-19 patients whose neurological and psychological complications could suggest a neurological component to the disease.
‘Do your damn job — or get the hell out!’ Chris Cuomo’s epic rant on Trump and Pence’s failed COVID-19 response
CNN's Chris Cuomo closed his Monday evening show with an epic commentary where he demanded President Donald Trump do his job or leave.
He begged Americans not to go numb to the graphs, maps, and death toll numbers that are soaring.
"People are frustrated and tired of it," Cuomo explained. "The president is banking on that. That's his strategy. You get bored and disinterested. You'll even ignore the pain and commitment from the people he called heroes. The ones who choose to walk day after day into hospitals that are all too often out of control. To be there with those who are afraid who often die alone and care for the suffering. They can see with their own eyes what he is telling you is B.S."
Maddow reveals pleas from doctors: ‘We’re fighting two wars — one is coronavirus and the other is stupidity’
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow revealed the dire situation that many states are now facing as cases of the coronavirus increase in the southern part of the United States from Florida to Arizona.
In a video of a San Antonio, Texas hospital, doctors explained that they have just three machines and ten patients who need them.
"How do you make those decisions?" the doctor asked.
One Houston doctor was captured suggesting, "if you want to live to see August 1, you should stay indoors and isolate on July 4th."
Then there are the doctors who are starting to get angry. SkyNews interviewed a team in Houston where the doctor explained people should be doing more to protect themselves.