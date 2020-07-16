Quantcast
Connect with us

Chicago Mayor attacks Kayleigh McEnany as a ‘Karen’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attacked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a “Karen” in a Thursday tweet after McEnany attacked the midwestern mayor during her press briefing.

Speaking Thursday, McEnany attacked Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying that she should ask for the federal government’s help in securing the city. She claimed Chicago was so riddled with crime that Black people were eight times more likely to die in the city than whites and Latinos combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s campaign “war room” and the president’s YouTube page then posted the clip on YouTube highlighting “the derelict mayor of Chicago.”

It’s unclear why the Trump White House has decided to lash out at another woman of color, particularly since there are far more concerning violent crime rates if Trump would take into account the population. For example, Alaska has the top violent crime rate per capita in the country, at 885 violent crimes in Alaska for every 100,000 people in 2018, according to the data. Alaska was followed by New Mexico at 856.6 incidents per 100,000 people, which the report said is the highest in the contiguous 48 states. The third is Tennessee followed by Arkansas and Nevada. Illinois doesn’t even come in the top ten, it comes in at 19 in the list.

Chicago as a city isn’t even the worst in the country either. SafeWise made a list of the top “most dangerous cities” in the United States, and Chicago isn’t among them.

  1. Anchorage, Alaska
  2. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  3. Memphis, Tennessee
  4. Wichita, Kansas
  5. Lubbock, Texas
  6. Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Michigan
  7. Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington
  8. Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana
  9. Corpus Christi, Texas
  10. Mobile, Alabama

It was an attack that prompted Mayor Lightfoot to attack McEnany as a “Karen,” and told her to “watch your mouth.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

California man arrested after allegedly pulling a loaded gun at Black Lives Matter mural

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Sacramento Bee reported that a man in Martinez, California was arrested after bystanders said he allegedly yelled "All lives matter!" out his car window while driving past a Black Lives Matter mural — then got out and brandished a loaded gun.

"Joseph Osuna was charged with two felonies — 'unlawful firearm activity and possessing a firearm not registered to the owner,' according to Bay Area News Group, citing district attorney spokesman Scott Alonso. Osuna also faces a misdemeanor charge for 'allegedly exhibiting a concealed weapon,' according to the publication," reported Summer Lin. "Osuna was arrested on July 5 after witnesses said he yelled 'All lives matter' while driving past the BLM mural painted outside Justice Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, CBS San Francisco reported. Osuna, 30, is accused of getting out of the car and pointing a loaded gun at a bystander, the outlet reported."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump’s niece tells Maddow about Trump using the n-word and anti-Semitic slurs

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's niece discussed his racism during a Thursday interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

The book is titled, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

"Mary Trump's tell-all book had sold a staggering 950,000 copies by the end of its first day on sale, publisher Simon & Schuster said Thursday," CNN reported Thursday. "That figure, which included pre-sales, as well as e-books and audiobooks, is a new record for Simon & Schuster, the company said."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign lawyer trashes American media on Russian propaganda network

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, appeared on Russia Today — a Kremlin-funded propaganda outlet intelligence officials warned has a mission to undermine trust in U.S. democracy — and attacked the American media on the Alex Salmond Show.

Even Fox News didn't escape her wrath.

"During her interview, Ellis defended Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and bashed the American media as 'propagandist activist media,'" reported Will Sommer. "'Even on Fox News, the president has been very outspoken on Twitter that there are some anchors there and there are some particular shows that aren’t really fair in terms of their editorializing some of those stories,' Ellis said. At one point, she told Salmond that he, a former First Minister of Scotland, knew 'as a journalist' how proper reporting works and that American media wasn’t doing it."

Continue Reading
 
 