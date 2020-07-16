Chicago Mayor attacks Kayleigh McEnany as a ‘Karen’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attacked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a “Karen” in a Thursday tweet after McEnany attacked the midwestern mayor during her press briefing.

Speaking Thursday, McEnany attacked Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying that she should ask for the federal government’s help in securing the city. She claimed Chicago was so riddled with crime that Black people were eight times more likely to die in the city than whites and Latinos combined.

Trump’s campaign “war room” and the president’s YouTube page then posted the clip on YouTube highlighting “the derelict mayor of Chicago.”

It’s unclear why the Trump White House has decided to lash out at another woman of color, particularly since there are far more concerning violent crime rates if Trump would take into account the population. For example, Alaska has the top violent crime rate per capita in the country, at 885 violent crimes in Alaska for every 100,000 people in 2018, according to the data. Alaska was followed by New Mexico at 856.6 incidents per 100,000 people, which the report said is the highest in the contiguous 48 states. The third is Tennessee followed by Arkansas and Nevada. Illinois doesn’t even come in the top ten, it comes in at 19 in the list.

Chicago as a city isn’t even the worst in the country either. SafeWise made a list of the top “most dangerous cities” in the United States, and Chicago isn’t among them.

Anchorage, Alaska Albuquerque, New Mexico Memphis, Tennessee Wichita, Kansas Lubbock, Texas Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Michigan Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana Corpus Christi, Texas Mobile, Alabama

It was an attack that prompted Mayor Lightfoot to attack McEnany as a “Karen,” and told her to “watch your mouth.”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020