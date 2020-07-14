China says Hong Kong democracy activists trying to launch ‘revolution’
Hong Kong (AFP) – China has accused Hong Kong democracy activists of trying to start a revolution as it warned some campaigning for recent primaries may have breached a tough new security law it imposed on the city.The bellicose comments by the Liaison Office, which represents China’s government in the semi-autonomous city, dramatically heighten the risk of prosecution for opposition parties and leading figures.More than 600,000 Hong Kongers turned out over the weekend to choose candidates for upcoming legislative elections despite warnings from government officials that the exercise could bre…
World
Secret letters reveal Queen was not warned of Australian PM’s sacking
Sydney (AFP) - Queen Elizabeth II was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australia's prime minister by her representative in country, letters kept secret for decades and released Tuesday revealed.The British monarch's representative in Australia, governor-general John Kerr, sparked a constitutional crisis when he abruptly fired Gough Whitlam, the democratically elected leader of the centre-left Labor party.In May the High Court ruled more than 200 letters between the queen's private secretary and Kerr -- including many addressing the controversial affair -- should be made publ... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Okinawa governor rips US for letting COVID-19 infections surge on overseas American military bases
"Infections are rapidly spreading among U.S. personnel when we Okinawans are doing our utmost to contain the infections."
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki slammed the U.S. military over the weekend for not taking sufficient action to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after dozens of Marines stationed on the Japanese island tested positive, threatening to spark a large outbreak in a community where the virus has otherwise been well-contained.
Tamaki said during a press conference Saturday that "Okinawans are shocked" by the surge in cases among American Marines on the island. The Associated Press reported that the U.S. military only disclosed the number of cases among U.S. Marines after Okinawan officials repeatedly demanded transparency.
COVID-19
Mask resistance during a pandemic isn’t new – in 1918 many Americans were ‘slackers’
We have all seen the alarming headlines: Coronavirus cases are surging in 40 states, with new cases and hospitalization rates climbing at an alarming rate. Health officials have warned that the U.S. must act quickly to halt the spread – or we risk losing control over the pandemic.
There’s a clear consensus that Americans should wear masks in public and continue to practice proper social distancing. While a majority of Americans support wearing masks, widespread and consistent compliance has proven difficult to maintain in communities across the country. Demonstrators gathered outside city halls in Scottsdale, Arizona; Austin, Texas; and other cities to protest local mask mandates. Several South Carolina sheriffs have announced they will not enforce their state’s mask order.