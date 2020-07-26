Quantcast
Connect with us

Chris Wallace shuts down Steve Mnuchin’s lies on new stimulus bill: ‘Republicans rejected this’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox News host Chris Wallace reminded Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that Republicans had “rejected” President Donald Trump’s call for a payroll tax cut after the Trump administration official blamed Democrats.

During an interview with Mnuchin on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that Trump had recently threatened to veto a COVID-19 stimulus bill “that did not include a payroll tax cut.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That now is gone from all the discussions,” Wallace explained. “Why did the administration cave on that so quickly?”

Mnuchin immediately blamed the omission on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who are both Democrats.

“The Democrats were not going to give us a payroll tax cut,” the Treasury secretary opined.

Wallace interrupted: “Sir, to be fair, it wasn’t just Democrats. There were a number of Republicans who rejected this.”

The Fox News host pointed to GOP Senators John Thune (SD), John Cornyn (TX) and Chuck Grassley (IA) as three examples.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They all said they had no interest in that,” Wallace continued. “So, you’ve gotten blowback, not just from Democrats, but from some top Republicans as well.”

“There are other Republicans that supported it,” Mnuchin replied. “We have the direct payments, and as you know, the direct payments are a much quicker way of effectively giving everybody a tax cut and it’s much quicker than the payroll tax cut.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s your field guide to the 5 main types of pandemic deniers

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

Every day there is more data to prove the dangers of the coronavirus. Yet, bizarrely, the more proof we have of the damage of the pandemic; the more vicious and hysterical its deniers. It is hard not to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of uninformed, deluded ideas covidiots spew on a daily basis. We mourn not just the lives lost and the bodies damaged, but the collective intelligence of our nation. With international news consistently depicting the United States as the dumbest nation in the developed world, it is as if news of the covidiocy is almost as depressing as news of the virus's spread itself.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Larry Kudlow dodges Jake Tapper on COVID deaths: ‘Don’t forget there’s a $1,200 check coming’

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow didn't want to talk about the human toll of the coronavirus pandemic and attempted to move the conversation from the more than 1,000 Americans a day dying from COVID-19 to a new stimulus package that will include another $1200 check for taxpayers.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Kudlow tried to tamp down talk about California, Florida, Arizona and Texas seeing a frightening increase in coronavirus  deaths.

Saying, "Most of the states are doing rather well," Kudlow continued, "I'm happy to report Ambassador Deborah Birx, who is the leader on our virus task force, she's reporting now on these virus hot spots states, the three or four of them are showing early signs of plateauing. Let us hope and pray that that is the case."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes says Democrats are ‘against white people’ because they are ‘always talking about racism’

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (CA) on Sunday argued that Democrats who oppose racism are "against white people."

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Nunes railed at Democrats for supporting former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

"I think the question is, does Mueller know where Mueller is?" Nunes said, suggesting that the former special counsel was not well informed about the Russia investigation.

"This was somebody who was put up as an avatar to give credibility to this investigation that was phony from the beginning," the California Republican continued. "I'm not sure he knows what the hell is going on."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image