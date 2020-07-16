Quantcast
Christian college linked to Trump intends to flout coronavirus law to hold in-person graduation: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Politico reported that a conservative Christian college in Michigan with links to President Donald Trump intends to hold an in-person graduation ceremony — in contradiction of state public health orders.

“Hillsdale College is expected to host more than 2,000 people for an in-person graduation ceremony this weekend, despite a Michigan law that restricts the size of gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic and criticism from the state attorney general’s office,” reported Bianca Quilantan. “The tiny Christian college that accepts no federal funds has multiple ties to the Trump administration. Hillsdale President Larry Arnn was a prominent conservative backing President Donald Trump in 2016, and Arnn was said to be considered a candidate for secretary of education.”

“The school released a list of safety precautions it is taking for the ceremony. Among them, graduates and other attendees will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms, required to wear masks and sit 6 feet apart from each other,” said the report. “But Ryan Jarvi, press secretary for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, said that ‘organized gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited by law in that part of the state, and such events clearly show a lack of consideration for the dangerous threat this virus presents.'”

Hillsdale College, an institution beloved by conservatives who are generally contemptuous of institutes of higher learning, has generated controversy in the past. In 2013, their president was forced to apologize after complaining that state education officials wanted them to have more “dark ones” in the student body. It also made headlines after Republicans tried to slip a provision into their 2017 tax bill that would have exempted the college from a new tax on university endowments.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
