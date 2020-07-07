Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN interview derails as Trump aide Peter Navarro reminisces about drinking from a ‘colored’ water fountain at Woolworth’s

Published

1 min ago

on

When Peter Navarro, one of President Donald Trump’s top economic advisers, appeared on CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday morning, July 7, he not only tried to put a rosy spin on Trump’s response to the coronavirus surge in Florida and other Sun Belt states — Navarro also refused to criticize Trump’s recent defense of Confederate symbols. But host John Berman didn’t let him get away with it, grilling Navarro relentlessly. And  instead of saying anything critical of Trump, Navarro recalled his own experience with Jim Crow laws in the late 1950s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navarro, now 70, told Berman, “My awakening on the race issue was when I was eight years old in a Woolworth’s store in West Palm Beach, Florida when I walked over and I took a drink from the colored water fountain because I wanted to see colored water. And this woman came up to me and just gently said, ‘You can’t, can’t drink from that.’ And I go, ‘Why?’ She says, ‘That’s for colored people.’ It’s like — I mean, I’m eight years old, and that didn’t make sense to me….. I’m a Californian; we don’t see race out there.”

Most of the interview was devoted to Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Navarro tried to promote hydroxychloroquine — which Trump has touted as a miracle drug for fighting COVID-19. But the drug’s benefits against coronavirus are unproven, and health experts (including Dr. Anthony Fauci) have warned that it can have dangerous side effects. Nonetheless, Navarro doubled down on his support of hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19 treatment, telling Berman, “It will save lives.”

During the interview, Berman demanded to know why the number of new COVID-19 infections is “rising” in the U.S. even though infection rates have decreased in France, Italy, Germany, South Korea and other countries. “What is unique about the United States, where we’re seeing the increase?,” the CNN host asked.

Navarro was evasive, telling Berman, “That’s not my lane to answer that question” and echoing President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about COVID-19 being a “China virus.”

Trump’s economic adviser told Berman that if the U.S. “locks down too hard,” it will hurt the country economically. But Berman noted that states that reopened non-essential businesses too soon are now seeing COVID-19 surges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berman went on to grill Navarro about Trump’s refusal to wear a mask, and Navarro complained that members of the mainstream media have “beat that one to death.” Berman, however, responded that prominent Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are now encouraging mask wearing — to which Navarro responded, “I’m not going to go there.”

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

C-SPAN caller: COVID-19 is God’s punishment for ‘not putting Jesus first’

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

A C-SPAN caller argued on Tuesday that God is "allowing" COVID-19 cases to surge in the United States because the country is "not putting Jesus first."

During a call-in segment about the surge in coronavirus cases in many states, a caller from Kentucky named Andy suggested that God is punishing the country.

"I know this thing is rising again," Andy said. "I feel like the Lord is allowing this because we are not putting Jesus first in our lives. And this is a wake up call for all the churches and to every Christian out there to put Jesus first in their lives."

The caller pointed out that the pandemic had "closed everything down."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins refuses to say if she’ll vote for Trump as his poll numbers tank: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is facing the toughest reelection battle of her career as she slips behind her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon in the polls.

Emily Cochrane wrote a profile of Collins' campaign battle in the New York Times this Tuesday and drew a connection between President Trump's slagging poll numbers and the declining popularity of pro-Trump Republicans around the country.

Collins is trying hard to avoid that potential fate, and she's apparently trying to keep things vague when it comes to her support for Trump.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s unpopularity could lead to purge of almost half of GOP’s female senators: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Of the nine female Republicans who hold seats in the U.S. Senate, four could be looking for new jobs after November's election as their allegiance to Donald Trump has dragged down their approval ratings and imperiled their re-election prospects.

According to Politico, the Republican contingent in the Senate is in danger of becoming overwhelmingly male and white with female candidates up for election this year struggling to hold onto their seats due to a president who is not considered strong on women's issues.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image