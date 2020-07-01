CNN panel tears into Trump for obsessing over the optics of face masks: ‘This isn’t about looks’
On Wednesday, a CNN panel broke down President Donald Trump’s recent remark that he likes how he looks in a face mask.
“He has the bully pulpit,” said White House correspondent Jim Acosta. “President Trump says he likes how he looks in a mask. But this isn’t about looks. It is about saving lives.”
“It really just gives you a window into how the president is approaching this, and has been from day one,” said correspondent Abby Phillip. “One of the things you have to remember is he has used masks as a political weapon against Vice President Biden, because he has said that Biden looks weak. His campaign has used images of Biden wearing a mask in campaign attack ads. So it is not surprising that the president would be first and foremost concerned about the way that he looks and wanting to change that narrative before he changes his behavior on the subject of whether he will wear masks. But, you know, I also think that this is a sign of how the president has had trouble with this part of the presidency, which is the way in which he has to demonstrate the kind of behavior that he wants the public to actually exhibit.”
“It took a new peak of infections and many Republicans breaking from him on masks to get to this point,” said Acosta to panelist John Harwood. “Is the president leading here or is he being led?”
“Quite plainly he is being led,” said Harwood. “What was governing his behavior lately is the same thing that was governing it at the beginning of the crisis, that is, the idea that he doesn’t want to disturb the psychology of the country around the state of the economy. In the beginning it was to protect a strong economy that we began this re-election year in. Now it is to try to protect the recovery. But it is quite obvious that the worse the coronavirus situation is, the worse the economy is going to be. What the president doesn’t get in this re-election calculation is one of the reasons why he is in deep, deep trouble for re-election is people don’t think he is taking coronavirus seriously.”
White House officials don’t want Trump to talk about COVID-19 for fear he’d bring up bleach injections again: NYT’s Haberman
On CNN Wednesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that President Donald Trump has not discussed the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks because his officials fear he'd suggest injecting bleach again.
"My understanding is that he, according to a number of people, would have been fine with some kind of briefing being held about a month ago by Mike Pence, the vice president, which eventually came last week," said Haberman. "But there were a couple of people around the president, namely Hope Hicks, Jared Kushner, and Mark Meadows, who prefer that he not do it, for different reasons."
Kayleigh McEnany mocked on CNN for boasts about Trump reading: Like bragging he ‘cuts his own meat’
CNN's John Berman on Wednesday mocked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for boasting that President Donald Trump does, in fact, read the intelligence briefs that are given to him.
After playing a clip of McEnany on Tuesday insisting that "the president does read," Berman marveled at how low a bar had been set when it comes to expectations for America's commander-in-chief.
Trump is protecting dead Confederate generals — but not protecting Americans from COVID-19: CNN’s Berman
John Berman on Wednesday delivered a blistering opening statement on CNN's "New Day," in which he hammered President Donald Trump's misplaced priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What's the plan?" Berman asked at the start of the show. "Seriously, what's the plan? The U.S. is hovering near an all-time high in coronavirus cases, more than 44,000 new cases just yesterday. Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that number could reach 100,000 if we don't take action. So, where is that federal action?"