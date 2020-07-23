CNN’s Acosta demands to know why Trump is forcing schools to open if it’s not safe for his convention
On CNN Thursday, White House chief correspondent Jim Acosta exposed the disconnect between President Donald Trump acknowledging it isn’t safe to hold his presidential convention in Jacksonville, even as he still demands schools reopen within weeks.
“This was … a full-scale retreat on the part of the president,” said Acosta. “He is the one that wanted to have this part of the convention in Jacksonville, because officials in North Carolina would not bend to his demands for a big, splashy nomination event … the president had to bend to the reality there of the situation down in Florida, as that state is dealing with a very serious situation when it comes to the coronavirus.”
“It sets up a very, I think, important question for the president,” continued Acosta. “How is it that he is okay with canceling a convention in Jacksonville because of concerns with the coronavirus, but yet it’s okay for him to push schools to reopen around the country? … He was talking about how children can withstand the virus, how they have stronger immune systems, so on, disregarding, once again, as we’ve recounted, time and again, the threat that is posed by children spreading the virus to their teachers and their loved ones at home when they come home from school, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, so on. The president is not dealing with that reality. He’s okay with canceling a convention in Jacksonville because of health concerns, yet he wants to push schools to reopen.”
“He sounded like he’s coming to the reality of the situation that this pandemic is getting out of control in this country, but yet if he had been more serious about the virus months ago, this situation could be in better shape than where it is right now,” continued Acosta. “He might even be able to have his nominating speech in Jacksonville, or have a normal convention down in Charlotte, had he taken this seriously all along.”
“And so the president is finding himself to be a victim of his own leadership, his own lack of leadership, throughout this pandemic,” continued Acosta. “And the chickens are coming home to roost for this president … he’s having to essentially backpedal on all of these lines in the sand that he’s been drawing throughout this entire pandemic.”
Trump’s ‘brazenly unconstitutional’ federal incursion will ‘backfire in every way’: Bill de Blasio
On CNN Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that President Donald Trump's deployment of federal officers to U.S. cities will blow up in his face.
"Do you think this is something that resonates with the suburban voters?" asked anchor Alisyn Camerota.
"Not the way he's doing it," said de Blasio. "I think people all want safety and everyone wants to see harmony in our society as well. I think there's a lot of pain in this country after the killing of George Floyd, it came out in cities and suburbs all over the country. People want to see a lot more fairness, a lot more justice, but we all want safety too. What Donald Trump is doing is just exasperating the tensions and the divisions, and I actually think it will backfire on him."
‘The cake has been baked’: Ex-GOP lawmaker says there’s almost nothing Trump can do to fix coronavirus mess
Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent said on Thursday that it appears far too late for President Donald Trump to do anything that will improve the public health disaster that has occurred under his watch.
During an interview on CNN, Dent explained that the president's poll numbers have taken a dive thanks to both his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his decision to send federal officials into cities against the wishes of local elected leaders.
When it comes to the pandemic, Dent believes that the president has boxed himself in, and will have no choice but to suffer the consequences.
White House cafeterias close after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19
The White House emailed the full staff that the cafeterias in the buildings will be closed after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
According to CNN's Kaitlin Collins, that the email the staff received said that there was “no reason for panic or alarm,” but that the cafeterias in the White House, the Executive Office Building, and the New Executive Office Building would be closed.
No contract tracing has been done with staff who may have eaten in the cafeterias.