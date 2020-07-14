CNN’s Wolf Blitzer quickly cuts away from Trump press conference once he begins ‘deteriorating into campaign speech’

President Donald Trump’s press conference fell into a campaign rally speech on Tuesday afternoon, leading CNN to cut from coverage.

Trump began ranting about former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech he made on Tuesday about using new programs and projects for a New Deal-style recovery that would repair infrastructure and modernize energy. Trump attacked Biden for being in the White House for eight years and not being able to do any of the things he’s suggesting.

Trump appeared not to understand that Congress passes such bills, which is why Trump hasn’t been able to accomplish many of his promises made in 2016. Instead, he falsely claimed, “well, we’re doing a good job on highways.” Despite a pledge, Trump has never been able to pass the infrastructure package that he promised.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer cutaway, saying, “OK, we’re going to continue to monitor the president. He’s clearly deteriorating into a campaign-type speech going after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.”

Trump’s weekend rally over the weekend was canceled when there became a huge question about the safety of people at the New Hampshire political event and the risk of a humiliating crowd size.

See the moment below: