CNN’s Wolf Blitzer quickly cuts away from Trump press conference once he begins ‘deteriorating into campaign speech’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s press conference fell into a campaign rally speech on Tuesday afternoon, leading CNN to cut from coverage.

Trump began ranting about former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech he made on Tuesday about using new programs and projects for a New Deal-style recovery that would repair infrastructure and modernize energy. Trump attacked Biden for being in the White House for eight years and not being able to do any of the things he’s suggesting.

Trump appeared not to understand that Congress passes such bills, which is why Trump hasn’t been able to accomplish many of his promises made in 2016. Instead, he falsely claimed, “well, we’re doing a good job on highways.” Despite a pledge, Trump has never been able to pass the infrastructure package that he promised.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer cutaway, saying, “OK, we’re going to continue to monitor the president. He’s clearly deteriorating into a campaign-type speech going after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.”

Trump’s weekend rally over the weekend was canceled when there became a huge question about the safety of people at the New Hampshire political event and the risk of a humiliating crowd size.

See the moment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
When it comes to the perfect ‘shameless’ person who ‘lacks self-awareness’ — Mike Pompeo is the guy: Conservative columnist

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot railed against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a Tuesday op-ed saying he has a "total lack of self-awareness, utter shamelessness, and cynical contempt for the truth." They are qualifications that Boot determined makes him perfect for President Donald Trump's administration.

Pompeo's "Twitter feed is a font of unintended humor; it would be funny if it weren’t so appalling. Reading Pompeo’s tweets, I keep wondering: How can he say these things with a straight — nay, scowling — face?" wrote Boot in his column.

Continue Reading

Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital with possible infection: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, NBC's Pete Williams reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with a possible infection.

According to reports, she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore following fever and chills, and is "resting comfortably" and out of immediate danger after an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent.

She will reportedly remain in the hospital for a few days "to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

NBC’s Pete Williams: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in hospital with infection

Continue Reading
 

Trump tells LA parents: ‘Find yourself a new person’ who’s in charge of the decision to reopen amid COVID-19

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is standing by his decision to reopen schools, even if he doesn't actually have any control over local school districts.

Speaking to CBS News on Tuesday, Trump said that it was a "mistake" for the Los Angeles school district not to reopen in the fall. LA is the second-largest school district in the country after New York City and before Chicago.

Trump told LA parents that they need to find another person to make the decision instead of listening to the existing leadership.

The person who generally makes those decisions is a school superintendent and the elected school board.

Continue Reading
 
 
