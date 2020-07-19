Quantcast
Connect with us

Colin Powell: Trump is supporting ‘another country’ with dog whistles to the Confederacy

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday revealed that he supports the renaming of bases that honor Confederate generals.

During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan asked Powell if the country is too divided to address systemic racism.

“We’re a much better nation now,” Powell explained. “We’re living better than we did then. But there’s more to be done. There are more youngsters that have to be educated, there are more adults that have to be educated. We have to fix the economic system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brennan pointed out that Gen. Mark Miley, the current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has recently expressed support for renaming military bases that honor Confederate officers.

“I would rename the bases,” Powell agreed. “We really hadn’t thought about it a few years ago. But now with Black Lives Matter and all the issues that are before us, I think it is a good idea to rename the 10 bases in the United States Army that are named after Confederates.”

“You know, I never really thought about it,” he added. “I fully support Gen. Milley is doing. I hope he doesn’t get any difficulty with the rest of the administration. This is something we should do. And we should do it as quickly as we can.”

Powell said that he also agrees with a decision to ban Confederate symbols on military bases.

“The Conferate flag is now an explicit demonstration of another time, another place, another country that had nothing to do with the United States of America,” Powell explained. “It was Confederate states of America. They were not part of us. And this is not the time to keep demonstrating who they were and what they were back then.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a time to move on,” he insisted. “We have one flag and one flag only. And that’s the flag we should all support.”

President Donald Trump has expressed support for people who fly the Confederate flag and suggested that he will veto legislation to rename military bases.

Watch the video below from CBS.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump battered by Portland mayor over federal law officers ramping up chaos in his city: ‘We want them to leave’

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hammered the Donald Trump administration for sending federal law enforcement officers into his city, saying their tactic of snatching people off the streets and hustling them into unmarked rental cars is creating more tension in a city already wracked by street protests.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Wheeler, a Democrat got right to the point.

"What they are doing is sharply escalating the situation. Their presence here is actually leading to more violence and more vandalism. And it's not helping the situation at all. They're not wanted here,” Wheeler told the host before adding, "In fact, we want them to leave.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

An eviction and foreclosure crisis is looming

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Come autumn 2020, the convergence of disease, death and economic misery across our wounded nation will likely be without living precedent.

This article first appeared in Salon.

And the damage that's being done and will be done by the time the November general election rolls around will be most keenly felt in the nation's poorest and least secure neighborhoods.

These are the very places that we have ignored for decades. But in the wake of Black Lives Matter and COVID-19, the corporate news media has finally shown some interest.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Chris Wallace deflates Trump’s boast he ‘aced’ a cognitive test in brutal fashion: ‘It’s not the hardest test’

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Fox News host Chris Wallace batted aside Donald Trump's boast that he "aced" a cognitive test at Walter Reed hospital, telling the president that he took it too and "It's not the hardest test."

With the president challenging presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to go down and take the test with him, the Fox News host pulled the president up and smiled as he pointed out there is little to be about for passing such a simple series of exercises.

"I took the [cognitive] test too, when I heard you passed it," Wallace said as a shot of the test scrolled on the screen for the viewers. "It's not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, 'what's that,' and it's an elephant."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image