Collective freakout occurs after New York Times report on ‘off-world vehicles not made on this earth’

Users on Twitter had a great deal of commentary to offer after a bombshell New York Times report on UFOs.

“Despite Pentagon statements that it disbanded a once-covert program to investigate unidentified flying objects, the effort remains underway — renamed and tucked inside the Office of Naval Intelligence, where officials continue to study mystifying encounters between military pilots and unidentified aerial vehicles,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pentagon officials will not discuss the program, which is not classified but deals with classified matters. Yet it appeared last month in a Senate committee report outlining spending on the nation’s intelligence agencies for the coming year. The report said the program, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, was ‘to standardize collection and reporting’ on sightings of unexplained aerial vehicles, and was to report at least some of its findings to the public every six months,” The Times explained. “For more than a decade, the Pentagon program has been conducting classified briefings for congressional committees, aerospace company executives and other government officials, according to interviews with program participants and unclassified briefing documents.”

The newspaper interviewed former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), who secured funding for the program.

“After looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports — some were substantive, some not so substantive — that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession,” Reid said.

The newspaper also interviewed astrophysicist Eric W. Davis, who worked as a subcontractor or consultant for the Pentagon U.F.O. program since 2007.

Davis said that as recently as March he briefed a Defense Department agency on “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about the new report:

Alien invasion couod be like the one good thing to happen in 2020 let’s not jinx it https://t.co/JxeczUQrWk — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

hypothesis: aliens are currently debating whether we are more likely to destroy ourselves if they contact us or if left to our own devices, and they are testing the waters to see if we panic https://t.co/2ojRRM6c5y — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's the long-awaited New York Times article on UFOs, moving the ball further down the field. We've come a long way since 2017, when the official position of the US government was that nobody was interested in UFOs and nobody was investigating. https://t.co/Jyzeil6dHs — Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) July 23, 2020

I like how the New York Times now regularly publishes articles suggesting that the earth is being visited by space aliens & no one really cares because other stuff is going on. pic.twitter.com/5Z5KawyNHe — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Can the aliens stop messing around and just come down here and take over https://t.co/9Fq53rPwuo — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) July 24, 2020

See, the only thing that could make 2020 even better at this point is a full-scale alien invasion. https://t.co/MEa0Wpxnzz pic.twitter.com/kHUI1lAiF7 — Jonah Bennett 🌐🚀 (@BennettJonah) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing important, just an on the record confirmation of alien shit in the New York Times. https://t.co/jERQAeIVPF pic.twitter.com/bWpPxU3ESs — Jeffrey Billman (@jeffreybillman) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Truth Is Out There https://t.co/jI3YSVd0oi — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) July 24, 2020

come through on this one, 2020, and all will be forgiven https://t.co/8bIUSdaUFu — Tom Lee (@tjl) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite my Mulder instincts I can't shake my deep suspicion of the motives of defence contractors briefing here. https://t.co/moJn61R6Kh — Ben Judah (@b_judah) July 24, 2020

Trump not tweeting about UFOs and Area 51 often is one of the more mystifying parts of his term: No Longer in Shadows, Pentagon’s U.F.O. Unit Will Make Some Findings Public https://t.co/VQJo6vISRm — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT