Collective freakout occurs after New York Times report on ‘off-world vehicles not made on this earth’

Published

1 min ago

on

Users on Twitter had a great deal of commentary to offer after a bombshell New York Times report on UFOs.

“Despite Pentagon statements that it disbanded a once-covert program to investigate unidentified flying objects, the effort remains underway — renamed and tucked inside the Office of Naval Intelligence, where officials continue to study mystifying encounters between military pilots and unidentified aerial vehicles,” the newspaper reported.

“Pentagon officials will not discuss the program, which is not classified but deals with classified matters. Yet it appeared last month in a Senate committee report outlining spending on the nation’s intelligence agencies for the coming year. The report said the program, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, was ‘to standardize collection and reporting’ on sightings of unexplained aerial vehicles, and was to report at least some of its findings to the public every six months,” The Times explained. “For more than a decade, the Pentagon program has been conducting classified briefings for congressional committees, aerospace company executives and other government officials, according to interviews with program participants and unclassified briefing documents.”

The newspaper interviewed former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), who secured funding for the program.

“After looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports — some were substantive, some not so substantive — that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession,” Reid said.

The newspaper also interviewed astrophysicist Eric W. Davis, who worked as a subcontractor or consultant for the Pentagon U.F.O. program since 2007.

Davis said that as recently as March he briefed a Defense Department agency on “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”

Here's some of what people were saying about the new report:

