Colorado GOP group slammed for ‘disgusting’ George Floyd cartoon

On Wednesday, KDVR reported that the Republican Party of Douglas County, Colorado, is apologizing for posting a racist cartoon on Facebook comparing Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID-19 restrictions to the police killing of George Floyd.

The cartoon depicts a police officer labeled “Polis” with a boot on a masked man labeled “Colorado” above the caption “we can’t breathe” — a reference to the arrested former Minneapolis police officer who suffocated Floyd by kneeling on his neck for almost 9 minutes.

“On behalf of the Board of Douglas County Commissioners, the above referenced image distributed by a person with access to the Douglas County GOP social media, is reprehensible and is not represent [sic] our values,” tweeted Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.

The cartoon has sparked outrage. “The leadership of the Douglas County Republican Party responsible for this posting should resign immediately,” said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock. “It’s disgusting and not representation of Douglas County Republican.”

Watch the report below: