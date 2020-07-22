‘Completely ridiculous’: Trump slammed for claiming he’s the best president for Black Americans since Lincoln
Just before turning his back on the podium at Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump boasted about how good the economy was for Black and Hispanic workers prior to the pandemic — and suggested no one has done more for Black Americans than he has, with the “possible exception” of Abraham Lincoln.
Commenters on social media begged to differ.
Trump says he's done more for Black Americans than anybody with the "possible exception" of Lincoln. Completely ridiculous.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 22, 2020
Trump refused to rent to Black Americans until the company was sued under the the Fair Housing Act. In retrospect, that might have been the nicest thing he has ever done for people of color.https://t.co/kimZf6JuWJ
— Jürgen "jkr" Kraus (@jkr_on_the_web) July 22, 2020
There is only one belief on which Trump has never wavered: white supremacy
As a loud & proud racist, he
-refused to rent to Black people
-still stands by his ad-campaign to execute innocent Black men
-stated a judge of Latinx descent cldnt be impartial
-championed birtherism
— NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) July 22, 2020
He also said he wasn't racist by saying his administration did Justice Reform as if that was an exclusively "black American" issue that he later added.
He could not hold more racist beliefs in that little noggin'.
— Charlie Currie (@CharlieCurrie) July 22, 2020
*Possible* exception – one gassed protesters fighting for black people & says they hurt subdivision home value and the other one freed them from slavery. It’s SO hard to decide which did more good. 🤦♀️
— Jodi Click (@singoffpitch) July 22, 2020
In terms of "doing more"…@realdonaldtrump has caused the deaths of countless African-Americans by mishandling COVID, so there's that.
Further, *Trump wants to deify Confederate soldiers and their related statues and military bases bearing their names.
— Res Judicata 22 (@ResJudicata6) July 22, 2020
I have quite a few Black American friends…and WITHOUT exception, they are ALL voting for BIDEN. I love to bring that statement of his to their attention and watch them laugh and laugh and laugh…..
— JRichardson (@JRichScranton) July 22, 2020
To be honest Trump has united black voters like no other president, but it’s against him.
— pastajoe (@pastajoe5) July 22, 2020
Because they believe all Black Americans are prison associated, they think the haphazard prison reform was the saving grace to the whole population. It is low impact (as it doesn't reform local and private prison practices) and the SCOTUS as resume death sentence so… #IDIOTS
— G Surgeon 📚 (@gsurgeon) July 22, 2020
Just another day. pic.twitter.com/e8x91kY7jP
— MORDE1 ER Nurse CA (@MORDE110) July 22, 2020