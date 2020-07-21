Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats warn the FBI that a GOP senator is ‘laundering’ a foreign operation to attack Biden: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Monday, Politico reported that Democratic congressional leaders have sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding a briefing on foreign efforts to target members of Congress as part of an influence campaign.

“Among the Democrats’ concerns is that a Senate investigation being led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has become a vehicle for ‘laundering’ a foreign influence campaign to damage Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to two people familiar with the demand,” reported Natasha Bertrand. “Though the letter did not mention the Johnson investigation, it included a classified addendum that the two sources say identified the probe as one of the sources of their concern.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter was signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner (D-VA).

Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, opened the investigation ostensibly to audit the origins of the Russia investigation in the previous administration. But even some Republicans have raised concerns that the overly political nature of the probe will backfire on them.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Inside Arizona’s evolution from the birthplace of Goldwater Republicans to 2020 swing state

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

For those old enough to remember the 1980s and 1990s, the thought of Arizona ending up with two Democratic senators in 2021 is downright shocking. Arizona, for decades, was a deep red state that was synonymous with the Barry Goldwater school of right-wing conservatism. But Arizona has evolved into a swing state, and journalists Lauren Gambino and Maanvi Singh stress — in a July 20 article for The Guardian — that it could play an important role in deciding whether or not President Donald Trump wins a second term.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘needs to take another cognitive test’ if he believes US is the ‘envy of the world’: CNN host

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has continued to insist that no country has had better coronavirus testing than the United States and that the U.S. is the “envy of the world” when it comes to dealing with the deadly pandemic — which, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers, has killed more than 140,700 people in the U.S. and over 607,100 worldwide. CNN’s Fareed Zakaria took Trump to task on June 20, slamming the president for being so painfully out of touch during the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Nancy Pelosi says Trump will be ‘fumigated’ out of the White House if he refuses to leave after losing election

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump suggested that he may not accept the results of the election if he loses, prompting a strongly-worded rebuke from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace pressed Trump on the possibility of a forthcoming loss in an interview which first aired on Sunday. The current polling average shows Trump trailing by nearly nine points, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image