Conservative columnist slams ‘super-spreader of stupidity’ Louie Gohmert for his ‘reckless’ coronavirus ‘crackpottery’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative columnist Charlie Sykes tore into Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) for his rejection of medical recommendations on coronavirus that led to him contracting the disease — and potentially exposing his staff to it.

“Even in this environment, Gohmert has distinguished himself as a super-spreader of stupidity and mean-spiritedness. During this pandemic, he has also been both an anti-mask bully and a role model of reckless crackpottery,” wrote Sykes. “Shortly after the report that Gohmert had tested positive (he was tested only because he was about to get on a plane with Donald Trump to fly to Texas), Politico’s Jake Sherman received an email from someone on Gohmert’s staff who said that staffers in his office were ‘berated for wearing masks.'”

As Sykes noted, Gohmert still doesn’t accept the science, saying that, “I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some … of the virus on the mask and breathed it in.”

Gohmert has also potentially exposed a number of other lawmakers to the virus, like Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), and was berated for not wearing a mask at a House hearing just a day before his positive result was announced.

“This is not to say that we do not wish him a speedy recovery and, of course, send him our thoughts and prayers,” wrote Sykes. “But let’s be clear: The incident does not show us that Gohmert is the dumbest member of Congress, because that is known.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Herman Cain dead from coronavirus: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Herman Cain has died from the coronavirus, according to Newsmax.

The 74-year-old former Republican presidential candidate was admitted to a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on July 1, which was 10 days after he attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was photographed without a mask.

“Herman Cain resonated with Americans at every level because they sensed his authenticity,” said Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a friend of both Trump and Cain. “He had a folksy, disarming appeal. You immediately felt his love of country and God.”

Top political editor at Fox News: Trump asking to delay election a ‘flagrant expression of his weakness’

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Speaking on Fox News this Thursday, network political editor Chris Stirewalt said that President Trump's recent tweet where he floats delaying the 2020 election is a sign of a weakening campaign.

Stirewalt said that while there's a good chance Trump was just trying to stir the pot, the potential delaying of an election would be "out of step" with all of Trump's predecessors, and frankly, "a flagrant expression of his current weakness."

"A person who is in a strong position would never, never make a suggestion like that," he said.

‘We will not delay the election’: GOP senator rebukes Trump for trying to derail November vote

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming on Thursday knocked down President Donald Trump's proposal to "delay" the November election because of the coronavirus.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney asked Barrasso about the president's tweet suggesting that the election be delayed.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

