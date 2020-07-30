Conservative columnist slams ‘super-spreader of stupidity’ Louie Gohmert for his ‘reckless’ coronavirus ‘crackpottery’

On Thursday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative columnist Charlie Sykes tore into Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) for his rejection of medical recommendations on coronavirus that led to him contracting the disease — and potentially exposing his staff to it.

“Even in this environment, Gohmert has distinguished himself as a super-spreader of stupidity and mean-spiritedness. During this pandemic, he has also been both an anti-mask bully and a role model of reckless crackpottery,” wrote Sykes. “Shortly after the report that Gohmert had tested positive (he was tested only because he was about to get on a plane with Donald Trump to fly to Texas), Politico’s Jake Sherman received an email from someone on Gohmert’s staff who said that staffers in his office were ‘berated for wearing masks.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Sykes noted, Gohmert still doesn’t accept the science, saying that, “I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some … of the virus on the mask and breathed it in.”

Gohmert has also potentially exposed a number of other lawmakers to the virus, like Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), and was berated for not wearing a mask at a House hearing just a day before his positive result was announced.

“This is not to say that we do not wish him a speedy recovery and, of course, send him our thoughts and prayers,” wrote Sykes. “But let’s be clear: The incident does not show us that Gohmert is the dumbest member of Congress, because that is known.”

You can read more here.