Conservative group that rails against federal aid — took federal COVID-19 bailout aid

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative Grover Norquist’s organization, Americans for Tax Reform, has long opposed spending federal government dollars because paying off such debt would require tax dollars, which they oppose.

They came out against the Moving Forward Act, which is the infrastructure package. They also republished their 14 suggestions for how to reduce spending in the country.

Yet, while advocating against “costly government programs,” the AFTR took a loan between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, new data disclosed by the Small Business Administration said.

According to their website, the group said that it “was badly hurt by the government shutdown.”

See the listing below showing their profits.

‘We are doing so well’: Trump celebrates his work on coronavirus even as hospitalizations increase

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Monday afternoon, saying that he deserves credit for fewer people dying of coronavirus. The fatality rate of COVID-19 has certainly decreased, but a celebration may be premature.

"Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1280234504985157637

In Florida, the average age of COVID-19 patients has gone from 65-years-old to 35-years-old, revealing that much younger people are getting the virus. Hopefully, that means that they have the heart and lung capacity to survive while elderly people do not. There is also a steroid that doctors have found that does help the most severe cases that could also be keeping people alive longer.

Pro-Trump lobbyists worked with two businesses to score major COVID-19 cash from PPP loans

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

CNBC reported Monday that at least two businesses used lobbyist pals of President Donald Trump to score major PPP loans in the COVID-19 bailout.

"Lindblad Expeditions and Laundrylux Distribution, two companies that hired Trump-linked lobbyists Jeff Miller and Brian Ballard, received millions of dollars in small business relief loans," CNBC reported.

While Laundrylux denies any link between Ballard's lobbying, it raises questions about the ethics and transparency of distribution for the PPP bailout. Ballard recently helped raise over $560,000 for Trump's joint fundraising committees with firm partner Daniel McFaul. Ballard also serves as a Republican Party regional vice-chair while also working as a lobbyist for Laundrylux.

Trump’s niece condemns him as having the maturity of a 3-year-old in harsh new excerpt

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Despite efforts by members of the Trump family and their allies to prevent Mary L. Trump’s new tell-all book from being released, it looks like the book will be coming out sooner than previously expected. According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Simon & Schuster has announced that the release date for “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” has been moved from July 28 to Tuesday, July 14 “due to high demand and extraordinary interest.”

Simon & Schuster also released the book’s back cover, containing insights into its contents and saying of President Donald Trump: “Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information.”

