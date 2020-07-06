Conservative group that rails against federal aid — took federal COVID-19 bailout aid

Conservative Grover Norquist’s organization, Americans for Tax Reform, has long opposed spending federal government dollars because paying off such debt would require tax dollars, which they oppose.

They came out against the Moving Forward Act, which is the infrastructure package. They also republished their 14 suggestions for how to reduce spending in the country.

Yet, while advocating against “costly government programs,” the AFTR took a loan between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, new data disclosed by the Small Business Administration said.

According to their website, the group said that it “was badly hurt by the government shutdown.”

