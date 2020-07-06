Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative Max Boot has a horrific scenario for how Trump could claim victory — even if he loses

Published

2 hours ago

on

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot penned a horrifying scenario in which President Donald Trump could still steal the election, even if he lost in November.

Writing Monday, Boot explained that Trump is already working to sow doubt in the November election, claiming “Mail-In Ballots will lead to MASSIVE electoral fraud and a RIGGED 2020 Election,” Boot quoted the president. It’s not only a lie, but it will also endanger his own voters, who think it isn’t safe to vote with an absentee ballot in November and may risk their health to stand in line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, Trump’s “voter fraud” claims will help Republican leaders be able to purge voter rolls right before the voter registration deadline, limit vote-by-mail, close polling places in predominantly minority neighborhoods, and challenge those who do come to the polls. As Boot explained, Trump will do whatever it takes to win.

“It’s doubtful that anything Trump does will produce a popular-vote victory; he lost by nearly 3 million votes in 2016 and will probably lose by a greater margin this year. But it won’t matter if, by election night, he is within spitting distance of an electoral college victory,” he wrote.

Boot, who is a military historian, recalled participating in a “war game” organized by the nonpartisan group Transition Integrity Project that ran a scenario where former Vice President Joe Biden won 278 electoral voters to Trump’s 260.

“Various participants played the role of the Trump campaign, the Biden campaign, Republican and Democratic elected officials, the news media, and other key players to see what would happen next,” he explained. “I was on Team Trump, and, needless to say, we did not concede defeat. Instead, we went to work, ruthlessly and unscrupulously, utilizing every ounce of power at our disposal, to secure the 10 electoral college votes to swing the election.”

He explained that the team focused on three swing states: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, where the GOP controls two branches of the legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Normally, the governor certifies the election results, and in all three states, the governor is a Democrat. But there is nothing to prevent the legislature from certifying a different election outcome,” he explained.

He recalled a similar debate in 1876 when Democrat Samuel Tilden won the popular vote and was leading in the electoral college, but votes were contested in three states.

“Congress appointed a commission to adjudicate the dispute, and it voted along partisan lines, 8 to 7, to hand all three states to Republican Rutherford B. Hayes,” he reported. “That gave Hayes a 185 to 184 majority in the electoral college, and the presidency along with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boot’s team didn’t do a commission, rather the GOP bombed the airwaves with allegations of voter fraud, just as Trump did in the last election. The GOP filed a lawsuit as well to prevent certifying the results. They had Attorney General Bill Barr, who has already been willing and eager to defy precedent, say that the Chinese intelligence, Antifa terrorists and other enemies stole the election.

“The goal was to tie up the proceedings in the courts, initially at the state level, and quickly force the Republican-dominated Supreme Court to intervene,” said Boot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaos filled the streets with both sides, which motivated the Supreme Court to intervene and stop the dispute as they did in 2000 when they selected George W. Bush over Al Gore, who won the popular vote.

“Could we count on Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. — the current swing vote — to resist similar pressure to vote for the ‘home team’?” he wondered.

“It is impossible to write off such concerns as far-fetched given how many seemingly far-fetched things have already occurred in the past four years,” Boot closed. “Trump got himself impeached by trying to blackmail a foreign country into helping his reelection campaign. He will stop at nothing to avoid the stigma of being branded a ‘loser.’ Unless Biden wins by an electoral college margin that no one can credibly dispute, our democracy may be imperiled as never before. We had better start thinking now about how we would handle such an electoral crisis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full editorial at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘He’s lost it’: Terrorism expert Malcolm Nance explains why it appears Michael Flynn ‘is crazy’

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn appeared to take the conspiracy group QAnon's pledge in a July 4th video. It's something that terrorism expert Malcolm Nance said shows Flynn has completely "lost it."

MSNBC host Joy Reid couldn't help but note that this man was previously the United States National Security Advisor in charge of relaying serious threats to the president.

According to Flynn's lawyer, the pledge that he filmed closes with "where we go one, we go all," which is the motto of the group QAnon. But the lawyer said that the oath wasn't what Flynn was taking while raising his right hand for the video. Flynn also added #QAnon to his Twitter profile and began posting QAnon memes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Explosive’ tell-all book will focus on Melania Trump ahead of election: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that a former associate of First Lady Melania Trump plans to release an "explosive" tell-all book about her ahead of the November election.

"According to people familiar with the project, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff — who was previously seen by the First Lady as a loyal confidant, and had helped plan President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration in Washington, DC — will release a tell-all, Melania and Me, on September 1st," reported Lachlan Cartwright and Asawin Suebsaeng. "People with knowledge of the project say that the content of the book is largely negative, and that the manuscript heavily trashes the First Lady."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

West Virginia woman rushes to Mexico border with secret government documents — then seeks asylum in Russia

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

NBC News 4 investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane discovered a strange tale that could be Russia's next espionage scandal.

According to court filings of the incident, a West Virginia woman has confessed to driving to Mexico with her daughter with a series of top-secret U.S. government documents. She then sought asylum in Russia.

The documents MacFarlane posted on Twitter detail the items that were seized by the FBI and the travel that Ms. Elizabeth Shirley appeared to make from West Virginia to Mexico City.

Continue Reading
 
 