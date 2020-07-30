Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative media played a huge role in the spread of coronavirus: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing for The Week this Thursday, Ryan Cooper contends that when it comes to the unending spread of the coronavirus, conservative media in America shares a large portion of the blame. While issues with state capacity and leader competence certainly played a role, Cooper says that conservative media has catered to a “small but nevertheless very loud and angry minority of Americans have had their ability to reason dissolved in a corrosive bath of crack-brained propaganda.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Cooper points out, inflammatory claims get attention, and it’s possible that purveyors of right-wing propaganda realize that “conspiracy hogwash is the only way to reconcile the belief that Donald Trump is the heroic savior of history with his monstrously incompetent performance — it must be because Deep State villains are undermining him at every turn.”

Ultimately, the conservative propaganda machine is going to make this America very hard to govern in the future.

“Just as economic markets do not work when they are under the thumb of monopolist robber barons, perhaps it is time to bring some regulation back to the marketplace of ideas,” Cooper writes.

Read the full op-ed over at The Week.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Obama unloads on Trump at John Lewis funeral — without even mentioning his name

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama celebrated the life and activism of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Thursday, taking a shot at Republicans and attacks on American democracy.

"He knew that progress was fragile," Obama said. "That we have to be vigilant against the darker currents of this nation's history and of our own history with the whirlpools of violence and hatred and despair that can always rise again.

"Bull Connor may be gone but today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of black Americans," Obama continued. "George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use teargas and batons against peaceful demonstrators."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump calls reporters to the White House for surprise event as Obama delivers eulogy for John Lewis

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday called reporters into the White House for an event with the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

The press availability, which was not previously on the president's schedule, coincided with former President Barack Obama delivering an eulogy at the funeral service of John Lewis.

https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1288883061745160192

https://twitter.com/PaulaReidCBS/status/1288893817064755200

Some political observers viewed Trump's actions as as an attempt to “one-up” Obama or distract from his speech.

https://twitter.com/jiveDurkey/status/1288896225509552128

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida hits another death record as coronavirus surge continues

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Florida registered a record 253 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, setting a grim new high for the third day in a row as the state closes down some COVID-19 test centers due to a looming tropical storm.

The state's daily toll has leapt over the last week, bringing the overall deaths to 6,586, according to the Florida department of health.

As the pandemic wreaks havoc, the state is readying for Tropical Storm Isaias, which is approaching with sustained winds of 95 kilometers (59 miles) an hour and stronger gusts.

Isaias caused floods on Wednesday night in Puerto Rico, and its tracking path remains uncertain, forecasters say.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image