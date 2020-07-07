Coronavirus has infected nearly 1 out of 100 people in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 6,336 new coronavirus cases Monday for a total of 206,447 and 47 new fatalities to bring the death toll to 3,778.There have now been 213,794 positive results of coronavirus in Florida, according to the state Department of Health, which is nearly 1 in 100 people in the state.Based on the 2019 estimated population of Florida from the U.S. Census of nearly 21.5 million, the 7,347 new positive cases of COVID-19 brought the state’s total close to that mark. Thousands would have already recovered from the infection, although the state DOH does not report that data. A…
Noam Chomsky explains why the ‘neoliberal doctrine’ has intensified the deadly effects of COVID-19
Neoliberalism has been blamed for a variety of problems in the world, from rising income inequality to the lingering effects of the Great Recession. And according to left-wing author/professor Noam Chomsky, neoliberalism has also made the coronavirus pandemic deadlier than it had to be.
In an interview with journalist Elena Matsiori for the English-language edition of the Greek daily Kathimerini, Chomsky laid out some reasons why he believes neoliberal economics have worsened the effects of COVID-19 — which, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers in Baltimore, had killed more than 539,000 people worldwide as of Tuesday morning, July 7.
Dr. Fauci contradicts Trump’s boasts about lower COVID death rate — and calls it a ‘false narrative’
Even as documented cases of COVID-19 have surged in recent weeks, President Donald Trump has so far taken comfort from the fact that the number of deaths related to the disease have so far not surged with it.
In a Tuesday morning tweet, for example, Trump falsely claimed that "we have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World," while also attacking the news media for not reporting on the declining average number of daily deaths from COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is now warning that no one should take comfort from the surge in coronavirus cases.
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity.
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia.
"I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations,” Bolsonaro said.
The president has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a “little flu” were he to contract it.