Couple arrested after being caught on video brutally attacking female Black hotel employee

Published

10 mins ago

on

Two people who were caught on surveillance video in a suspected racially-motivated assault of a Black woman at a hotel in Connecticut have been arrested, WFSB reports.

Philip Samer and Emily Orbay were arrested in Brooklyn, New York, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Connecticut. Sarner was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and “intimidation based on bigotry and bias.” Orbay was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

Supporters gathered in Stonington this Saturday and demanded justice for Mystic Inn employee Crystal Caldwell. According to Caldwell, the suspected referred to her as a “monkey” as they were assaulting her.

Watch an initial report on the story from CBS Long Island below:


Pence claims on coronavirus second wave ‘proved wrong in nearly every way’ less than a month later: analysis

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence's claims about a second wave of coronavirus has been proven completely wrong less than a month later.

The vice president argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial June 16 that no second wave of the deadly pandemic would emerge, but the Washington Post's Philip Bump found only that claim to be accurate -- and only on a technicality.

Trump seeks to revive some of the worst trophy hunting practices in yet another inexplicable move

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Our nation’s iconic wildlife is under attack in another inexplicable move by the Trump administration. In the latest blow, the government is aiming to allow the worst trophy hunting and trapping practices on public lands in Alaska.

For the first time in five years, slaughtering hibernating black bear mothers and their cubs at their dens, using bait to attract and slay grizzly bears, killing wolves and coyote pups and their parents in their dens and shooting swimming caribou on over 20 million acres of national preserve lands in Alaska will be allowed.

