Couple arrested after being caught on video brutally attacking female Black hotel employee

Two people who were caught on surveillance video in a suspected racially-motivated assault of a Black woman at a hotel in Connecticut have been arrested, WFSB reports.

Philip Samer and Emily Orbay were arrested in Brooklyn, New York, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Connecticut. Sarner was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and “intimidation based on bigotry and bias.” Orbay was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

Supporters gathered in Stonington this Saturday and demanded justice for Mystic Inn employee Crystal Caldwell. According to Caldwell, the suspected referred to her as a “monkey” as they were assaulting her.

