COVID-19 cases spike in LA as 15 kids sick with rare virus-related syndrome
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County were at their highest level at the weekend since the pandemic began, as 15 children were diagnosed with a rare and potentially deadly virus-related inflammatory syndrome.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday listed 2,216 people in hospital, topping the previous record of 2,193 on July 15.
Of those currently hospitalized, 26 percent are in intensive care and 19 percent are on ventilators, officials said.
“We continue to reach concerning milestones and today we are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said in a statement.
“Right now, young adults are being hospitalized at a rate not seen before,” she added. “No matter how young you are, you are vulnerable to this virus.”
Officials said that more than half of the 2,848 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday concerned people less than 41 years old.
The spike in the number of cases comes as 15 children were identified last week with an inflammatory syndrome — MISC-C — linked to the virus.
The majority of the children — 73 percent — are Latino, the public health department said.
MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. There have so far been six deaths related to the syndome nationwide, according to health officials.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti reiterated on Sunday that the city was “on the brink” of reissuing a stay-at-home order because of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and implored the public to heed safety precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
He also acknowledged that the state had lifted restrictions related to the virus too soon.
“I think a lot of people don’t understand, mayors often have no control over what opens up and doesn’t — that’s either at a state or county level, and I do agree that those things (reopening businesses) happened too quickly,” Garcetti told CNN on Sunday.
“It’s not just what’s opened and closed, it’s also about what we do individually,” he added. “It’s about the people who are getting together outside of their households.
“They might think because they got a test two weeks ago it’s OK, but it’s not.”
© 2020 AFP
Hecklers storm Ron DeSantis press conference: ‘You’re lying to the public!’
During a press conference this Monday where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on citizens to get tested for coronavirus antibodies, protesters stormed the event accusing him "lying to the public."
When the protesters were eventually led out by police, DeSantis quipped that Florida is "not defunding the police -- we'll make sure our men and women in uniform keep their jobs."
"DeSantis continued with his message of parental choice when it comes to sending students back to the classroom this fall," First Coast News reported. "He said he wants parents to have the most options to best suit their families needs but stressed the importance of in-person learning, not only as a place of learning but as a place where students can get healthy meals and where abuse and neglect can be identified."
Troubled Trump to relaunch his televised coronavirus briefings
US President Donald Trump said Monday he will soon resume his televised coronavirus briefings, signalling a bid to regain control of the message when public dismay at his handling of the pandemic risks sinking his reelection bid.
A fierce surge of COVID-19 case in populous states like Florida and Texas is straining Trump's sunny insistence that the virus will just "disappear" to its breaking point.
Polls show public trust in his management of the crisis plummeting and predict a drubbing by Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the election in just over 100 days.
Trump, a lifelong real estate salesman and more recently reality TV performer, says the real problem is that Americans just aren't hearing the right news.
COVID-19
Coronavirus taking off in rural US state of Idaho
Since last week, the small, rural northwestern US state of Idaho has been racking up 500 new coronavirus cases a day -- a sign of the exponential spread of the disease across the country.
With just 1.8 million inhabitants, Idaho -- famous for its potatoes and meat processing plants -- is seeing a virus resurgence as it also sweeps through the US South and West.
Meanwhile, New York and the northeastern United States, where the epidemic first hit hardest, have succeeded in tamping down infection rates.
Before June 15, Idaho was reporting fewer than 50 new cases a day. On Sunday, it reported 550, and more than 700 cases last Thursday.