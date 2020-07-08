‘Crisis mode chaplains’ seek to heal trauma of Floyd’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — Kelly Sherman-Conroy felt the anguish on the streets following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, concluding that people were aching for more than food and emergency relief.So the Lutheran leader and Native American activist posted an appeal on Facebook for “clergy, spiritual leaders and mental health leaders who would like to serve as volunteer chaplains.”More than 100 faith leaders have stepped forward, fanning out at events ranging from State Capitol protests to food distributions to a Juneteenth celebration. They serve as compassionate listeners, he…
Here’s why Congress probably won’t act on Trump’s Russian bounty scandal
On Wednesday, Politico's Melanie Zanona outlined a key reason why Congress is unlikely to take action in the wake of reports that Russia paid bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
One of the main reasons: Congress already handed the relevant authority to do so to the White House.
"Even if Congress chooses to act, they’ve already given the Trump administration many of the tools it can use to punish the Kremlin, namely the authority to impose biting sanctions," wrote Zanona. "'I’m interested in hearing an administration speak clearly about their plans that aren’t just hypothetical sanctions sometime out in the future, but what should we be doing now to make the GRU have more doubts about their behavior not just in Afghanistan, but more broadly across the globe,' said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), an Intelligence Committee member."
Trump plans to spend his second term crushing his enemies — and he doesn’t just mean immigrants and Muslims
White House officials hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House's thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will "live with the virus being a threat," in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.
‘Stop embarrassing yourself’: Marco Rubio panned for bemoaning ‘heavily politicized’ response to COVID-19
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Wednesday drew heavy criticism for suggesting that both liberals and conservatives were responsible for America's "heavily politicized" response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet posted in the morning, Rubio bemoaned the fact that "having a rational and effective response to COVID-19 will be hard to achieve as long as we have a heavily politicized narrative that demands you pick 1 of 2 views."
In Rubio's take, those two views are either that the "virus is the apocalypse and everything must close" or the "virus is being exaggerated and will go away on its own."