Customer threatens store employee with handgun after being asked to wear a mask

When a store employee in Albuquerque, New Mexico, tried to enforce the state’s face mask mandate to a customer, he found himself on the receiving end of a threat, KOAT7 reports.
Cody Westfall, who works at a pet store, says the man who refused to wear a mask entered the store with a gun on his hip. When Westfall asked him if he happened to have a mask that he could put on, things took a threatening turn.
“At that point he stopped and kind of turned around to me and asked, you know, ‘are you going to make me wear a mask?’ To which point I mentioned that not only is it a personal preference for our store but as of yesterday it is now government mandated,” Westfall said.
“He looked down and then looked back up and said ‘are you sure you’re going to make me wear a mask?’” Westfall added.
Westfall says he knew things were getting serious when the man threatened him a second time. He called the police as soon as the man left the store.
Watch KOAT7’s report on the story below:
A group of seven "highly intoxicated" white men were arrested at an Oregon beach over the weekend after they harassed a Black family by yelling racial slurs and making Nazi salutes.
The Oregonian reports that Lincoln City Police officers were called to the beach in front of the Inn at Spanish Head on Saturday night amid reports that a group of men were setting off illegal fireworks.
Upon arriving at the scene, the officers formed a barricade between the men and the Black family they were harassing, allowing the family to safely leave the area.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) broke with President Donald Trump attack on NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
The president called on Wallace to apologize, after the racing association investigated a noose found in his garage -- which turns out to have been placed there long before Wallace started using the facility.
Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!