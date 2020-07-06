Dalai Lama channels ‘Inner World’ in album to mark 85th birthday
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama launched an assault on the music charts on Monday by releasing his first album to mark his 85th birthday.
“Inner World”, in which the Dalai Lama chants meditations and Buddhist sayings, was inspired by New Zealand follower Junelle Kunin who spent five years working on the project after persuading him to take part.
The Dalai Lama went to her home in Auckland three times and she recorded some sessions at his residence in Dharamsala in India, where the Tibetan government in exile is based.
“He had a clear vision with this work and has been very committed to it,” Kunin, who produced the music with her husband Abraham, told the Radio New Zealand programme Nine to Noon.
“It’s not a religious project although they are mantras. It’s really just a work to try and benefit people. So I thought about what we need day-to-day — courage and healing and wisdom and so forth so that’s the path we went down.”
The Dalai Lama has won the Nobel Peace prize, is the best-selling author of a number of books and has been depicted in a number of Hollywood movies, but his involvement with music has been rare.
He appeared at the Glastonbury rock festival in England five years ago with US rock singer Patti Smith when she sang for his 80th birthday.
On a video to promote the album, the Dalai Lama was asked why he had agreed to take part, and answers: “I can say the very purpose of my life is to serve as much as I can.”
Lobsang Sangay, president of the Tibetan government-in-exile based in Dharamsala, said he hoped the album would “contribute in calming minds and nerves” of many people as the coronavirus pandemic rages around the world.
He also said the Dalai Lama was making the most of the lockdown and treating it like a “vacation of sorts”.
“The lockdown is very good for him. He can now go into retreat, go through all his scriptures and daily prayers… He is a spiritual in heart. He is getting the needed rest, he is 85 years old,” Sangay told AFP.
Hollywood star Richard Gere, British pop singer Annie Lennox and comedian Russell Brand were among international celebrities to join special birthday greetings in a video on Facebook.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘He’s lost it’: Terrorism expert Malcolm Nance explains why it appears Michael Flynn ‘is crazy’
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn appeared to take the conspiracy group QAnon's pledge in a July 4th video. It's something that terrorism expert Malcolm Nance said shows Flynn has completely "lost it."
MSNBC host Joy Reid couldn't help but note that this man was previously the United States National Security Advisor in charge of relaying serious threats to the president.
According to Flynn's lawyer, the pledge that he filmed closes with "where we go one, we go all," which is the motto of the group QAnon. But the lawyer said that the oath wasn't what Flynn was taking while raising his right hand for the video. Flynn also added #QAnon to his Twitter profile and began posting QAnon memes.
CNN
Trump’s ‘white grievance politics’ is his base impulse because he has no strategy: NYT’s Maggie Haberman
On CNN Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman suggested that the president's appeals to racism are not an organized strategy, but simply what pops into his head.
"Has stoking racial division now become a part of the president's re-election strategy?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"So, I want to reject two things you said.," said Haberman. "One is 'now become,' and the other is 'strategy.' This is not a strategy, but what the president prefers to do and what he wants to talk about and consistently talked about for several years or decades."
"The reason it stands out so much now, it is so out of step with where the rest of the country is in this movement, which is one of the biggest civil rights movements in decades that comes against systemic racism in policing and in other areas of American life," said Haberman. "He is choosing to talk about other things. He is choosing to talk about the Confederate flag and demanding an apology from the one Black NASCAR driver."
CNN
‘Bald-faced lie’: CNN commentator tears into Trump for ‘hoax’ attack on NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," commentator Dana Bash laid into President Donald Trump's Twitter attack on NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
"Can I just add one thing, if I may?" said Bash. "We're talking right now about the Confederate flag part of the tweet. But there's something else that's really important. He went after an African-American NASCAR driver personally with a bald-faced lie, with a lie saying that he should apologize for this, quote, unquote, 'hoax.' He was the victim, he was presented with the notion that there was a noose in his stall by the head of NASCAR. He didn't do anything wrong except receive this information."