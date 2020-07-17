Quantcast
Dan Rather outsmarts Donald Trump — and it could save U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars

1 min ago

For months, President Donald Trump has lied to the American people about testing causing cases of COVID-19, instead of the reality that testing only reveals the cases that already exist.

“When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases,” Trump argued in May.

On June 20th, he revealed at his Tulsa rally that he had ordered his administration to do less testing.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down please,” Trump admitted.

“If we didn’t do testing, we’d have no cases,” he falsely claimed five days later.

Veteran journalist Dan Rather wondered if Trump’s line of thought could be expanded to include other areas of public policy.

“Here’s an idea for the president. We can apparently solve the issue of undocumented immigrants by just not counting them?” Rather wondered.

The federal government spends over 20 billion a year on U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), although not all is spent on immigration enforcemnt.

CPB and ICE budgets from the American Immigration Council (PDF)

Breaking Banner

MSNBC anchor interviews Oregon governor — and tells her why he would resist detainment by the ‘Secret Police’ in Portland

Published

55 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Friday interviewed Oregon Govenor Kate Brown about the federal "Secret Police" that President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security has deployed to Portland.

The chyron read, "federal agents with no identifying insignia pull Portland protesters into unmarked vans."

Hayes noted that some of the agents are Border Patrol -- despite the entire state of Washington separating Portland from the Canadian border.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s White House took down Clinton and W Bush portraits — and put them in a storage room: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

The politics of presidential portraits continue to swirl around the Trump administration, according to a new report by CNN.

"he official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week, aides told CNN, and replaced by those of two Republican presidents who served more than a century ago," CNN reported. "White House tradition calls for portraits of the most recent American presidents to be given the most prominent placement, in the entrance of the executive mansion, visible to guests during official events."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Border Patrol admits agents are deployed to Portland — but denies ‘arresting people for no reason’: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Some of the federal agents snatching people off the streets of Portland are Border Patrol agents. The security forces have been described as "secret police" by protesters.

The presence of federal agents has been blasted, with Gov. Kate Brown (D-OR) urged to deploy the National Guard to arrest the fatigue wearing troops.

Continue Reading
 
 
