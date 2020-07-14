‘Dangerous and breeds distrust’: Trump administration ripped for bypassing CDC with coronavirus data
According to a new report from the New York Times, starting Wednesday, the Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all coronavirus patient information to a central database in Washington.
“The new instructions are contained in a little-noticed document posted this week on the Department of Health and Human Services’ website, Sheryl Gay Stolberg reports. From now on, H.H.S., and not the C.D.C., will collect daily reports about the patients that each hospital is treating, how many beds and ventilators are available, and other information vital to tracking the pandemic,” the Times reports.
Nicole Lurie, who was assistant secretary for preparedness and response in the Obama administration, criticized the decision.
“Centralizing control of all data under the umbrella of an inherently political apparatus is dangerous and breeds distrust,” Lurie warned. “It appears to cut off the ability of agencies like C.D.C. to do its basic job.”
Read the full report over at The New York Times.
Trump pal Ron DeSantis blasted as a ‘spoiled child’ for treating Floridians like ‘third-class citizens’
Local politicians in Florida had harsh words for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after the mayor of Hialeah was reportedly left out of a meeting on the state's COVID-19 outbreak.
"The mayor of Hialeah, the second-largest city in Miami-Dade County, said Tuesday that he was denied entry to a roundtable that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held with several city mayors to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic," the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.
"Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said he didn’t receive an invitation, but Miami Mayor Francis Suarez informed him the roundtable was taking place. When Hernandez tried to walk in, he told the Miami Herald, a member of the governor’s staff told him he wasn’t invited and couldn’t enter," the newspaper reported.
Deregulation’s deadly consequences: Report details how Trump’s assault on government exacerbated pandemic
"These rollbacks have put all of us—especially low-income communities, Black people and people of color, and essential workers—at higher risk of contracting and dying from Covid-19."
President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to roll back regulations designed to protect the environment, workers, and public health likely played a significant role in the spread of Covid-19 in the United States.