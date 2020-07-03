DC police union buried in mockery after accidentally revealing their own incompetence in stopping crime

On Friday, the Twitter account for the Washington, D.C. police union posted statistics on a recent upswing in crime rates in the area — trying to imply that police accountability reforms in the wake of the George Floyd killing are preventing officers from doing their jobs.

YoY Crime Stats in DC 6/3 – 7/3 Homicide ⬆️28%

Armed Robbery ⬆️33%

Shootings ⬆️41%

Burglary ⬆️45%

Stolen Auto ⬆️45% This is what ‘knee-jerk’ policies look like in your neighborhood. — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) July 3, 2020

There was just one problem: D.C. hasn’t actually implemented any policing changes yet — so, as many commenters on social media swiftly pointed out, all these numbers meant were that police officers in D.C. were doing a poor job.

And… You do know no “policies” have been signed, right. 😂😂😂😂 but this certainly helps folks understand why we need to #DEFUNDMPD What the hell, let’s make a whole weekend of it! ✊🏽 — BlackLivesMatter DC (@DMVBlackLives) July 3, 2020

Crazy how after decades of being given billions of dollars and an endless supply of military equipment, it doesn't take much for crime to rise again. It's almost like the current policing model is broken and that addressing the underlying causes of crime would be more effective. — Chris Kattan Stan Account (@ChrisKattan4eva) July 3, 2020

That even with all this funding they still can't do their jobs right, it seems — Johnny ACAB (@DullExcitement) July 3, 2020

This is like when people say “see what socialism does” with a picture of an empty grocery store during another capitalist disaster — Mike Scannapieco (@mikepieco) July 3, 2020

Umm, no policies have changed nor have any budget cuts taken effect during that time period. Thanks for making our arguments for us. Defund MPD! — ACKACKACK / defund MPD (@HeyMandoKay) July 3, 2020

What are we paying you for then if you’re completely ineffective at your jobs? — Ryan Eshelman (@eshelry) July 3, 2020

You're outing yourselves as ineffective. No laws or new policies have been signed or implemented by DC as of yet. You have your budget, and the city is declining on your watch. — Matt Roberts (@MR_Roberts_INC) July 3, 2020

The police has not been defunded yet, you are actually making the point for the people: you are ineffective. — Lyly (@Lyly_777) July 3, 2020

Your clearance rate for robbery in 2019 was 34.5%. Arresting people for violence doesn't prevent it but you don't even do that well. pic.twitter.com/YuWhkiA0te — Matt (@wattminter) July 3, 2020

This is a very dumb tweet. I'd like my money back. #DefundMPD — mal apropos (@Mal_Apropos) July 3, 2020

What “knee-jerk” policies have been enacted that you’re blaming for these stats? — Jason Smith (@recreationalusr) July 3, 2020

No new policies are in place yet. I guess you just sort of suck at your jobs. — Jeremy S 🥌 (@DCPSWyrm1) July 3, 2020

