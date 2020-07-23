Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Deep down he’s terrified’: Mary Trump reveals the president’s biggest fears to The View

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a discussion with “The View,” President Donald Trump’s niece Mary walked through the psychological things she has concluded from observing the president and her father and aunt and uncle over the years.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked about why she thinks that the president is “terrified,” as she described in the book.

“I mean, I think he’s — again, I wouldn’t say it’s conscious, but very deep down, he’s terrified of being revealed not to be any of the things he claims to be or believes himself to be,” said Mary Trump. “You know, the best, the greatest, the smartest, the man who knows more than everybody else, the self-made man and the incredible success.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joy Behar asked about the details around the president’s childhood and some revelations about his upbringing in a very dysfunctional family. She asked if Ms. Trump sees the kind of sociopathy that she saw with Fred Trump Sr. among the president’s children.

“Honestly I can’t speak to that with any more authority than anybody else,” Ms. Trump said. “My cousins are much younger than I am. Donnie’s 12 years younger. Ivanka’s 16 years younger, et cetera. So, I didn’t even grow up with them. You know we overlapped a little bit, but we essentially belong to two different generations of grandchildren.”

She explained that the president’s mental concerns were likely stemming from a very young age.

“When Donald was around 2 1/2 years old, which is an extremely crucial period in a child’s development, my grandmother became very ill, and for about a year, was in a hospital and was essentially unavailable to her children,” Mary Trump continued. “And, you know, on some level, Donald for whom she was his main caretaker and source of love and human contact, probably felt abandoned. It certainly wasn’t her fault, but my grandfather who had no use for children did not step in, and did not provide Donald with the affection and caring and mirroring that he would have needed in order to survive after my grandmother’s absence.”

She said that at the same time, her father, Fred Trump Jr. was a little over 7-years-old at the time and “did not live up to their father’s expectations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fred Trump wanted his namesake, his heir apparent to be a killer, a tough guy, and my dad was a kind, sensitive man who couldn’t handle the criticism or the pressure,” she continued. “Donald learned a very deep lesson from that and it was essentially don’t be anything like Freddie. If you are anything like Freddie, you’re going to get dismantled and it’s not going to end well for you. So, Donald took on the persona of the killer, the tough guy, you know, the person who was willing to do anything to win because in our family, you know, my grandfather treated everything as a zero-sum game. if you weren’t winning, you were losing.”

See the full video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Yale psychiatrist says it’s clear Trump was not given the correct cognitive test

Published

1 min ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Yale psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee has detailed President Donald Trump's mental decline she has witnessed over the past several years he's been in politics. She has not only called the president a "dangerous sociopath" but, she's also called on leaders to enact the 25th Amendment or putting a 72-hour hold on all decisions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas hospital forms panel to decide which severe COVID patients will be treated — and which ones will be turned away

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Starr County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vazquez says that Starr County Memorial Hospital in McAllen, Texas -- the county's only hospital -- has formed an "ethics committee" tasked with assessing the survival potential of coronavirus patients "and will send home those with low probabilities," LocalSYR reports.

“There is nowhere to put these patients. The whole state of Texas and neighboring states have no ICU beds to spare for us,” Vazquez said Tuesday afternoon during a video conference call.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Kevin McCarthy fumbles question about women in his party by citing recently elected male lawmaker

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday defended his party's efforts to appeal to women voters by citing a male lawmaker as the GOP's most recently elected member of Congress.

During a press conference, a reporter citing polling numbers showing that the GOP was badly losing women voters heading into the 2020 presidential election.

McCarthy acknowledged room for improvement, but nonetheless said the GOP was doing its best to win over women.

"There are more women running in the Republican Party for Congress than at any time in the history of this country," he said. "So if you want to measure it based on that, I think we're improving."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image