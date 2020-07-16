‘Deeply hurt’ ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweets out Bible verse about being persecuted

Former Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale is “deeply hurt” after being demoted Wednesday night by Jared Kushner, according to Politico.

“Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them,” Parscale tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Parscale was overseeing a presidential campaign with polling numbers that may be historically low for an incumbent. In the latest Quinnipiac poll Trump is losing to former vice president Joe Biden by 15 points. Others also have Trump losing by double digits.

Parscale is staying on as a senior advisor.