Democrats called the FBI after finding shipping receipt for anti-Biden dirt sent to Devin Nunes from overseas: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Politico reported that Democratic lawmakers became aware that Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker with pro-Kremlin sympathies, was trying to ship dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), because of a DHL shipping label.

“During a closed-door business meeting of the panel on Wednesday — a transcript of which was made publicly available Thursday — Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) pressed Nunes about news reports indicating that he was one of several GOP lawmakers who was delivered packets of information from Derkach containing allegations about Biden in December 2019,” reported Kyle Cheney. “Derkach has confirmed that he sent the packages to Nunes, as well as Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).”

“That evidence, according to committee officials, is in the form of a DHL shipping receipt that was sent to the Intelligence Committee’s majority office shortly after the package was sent to Nunes,” continued the report. “The officials say they sought to access the materials from Nunes at the time but that he never agreed to share them.”

Nunes has declined to tell reporters whether he ever actually received the package, or what, if anything, he did with it.

According to the report, the package, which was discovered around the time the impeachment trial was underway, led to Democratic staff filing a report with the FBI.


