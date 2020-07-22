Denmark has gotten COVID-19 totally under control — and its leaders just refused to shake Mike Pompeo’s hand

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to shake hands with Danish officials during his trip to Europe on Wednesday — but they avoided touching his hands.

Washington Post national security reporter John Hudson brings word that Pompeo was rebuffed in his attempts to shake hands with his counterparts, including Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Steen Lynge.

“In Denmark (which does not have a corona outbreak) Pompeo went to shake hands with the Danish Foreign Minister, who didn’t offer his hand back,” Hudson writes. “Pompeo extended his hand to the Faroese FM who also would not shake hands. Pompeo then elbow bumped with the Greenlandic FM.”

According to the latest data compiled by the Financial Times, Denmark has averaged less than one COVID-19 death per day over the last week, while the United States is now averaging nearly 800 COVID-19 deaths a day.

And while Denmark at the moment is averaging just over 34 new COVID-19 cases a day, the United States is now averaging more than 65,000 new cases per day.

