‘Dereliction of duty’: Pompeo and Trump slammed by national security expert for downplaying Russian bounties

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, national security expert Mieke Eoyang addressed the White House’s deflections over the bombshell story about Russia placing bounties on the heads of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. According to reports, President Trump was briefed on the bounties, but never held Russia accountable.
Eoyang said that considering the statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other developments since the story broke, it’s obvious that Trump “was not taking the concern for the lives of our troops seriously” and clearly did not utilize the intelligence community to get to the bottom of what happened “given all the time he had with this information.”
“That really puts in doubt his care for the U.S. troops,” Eoyang said. “Receiving those casualty reports of soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, or wherever, it’s one of the most somber, serious things as a policy makers that you can receive and you have to take those things seriously.”
“For the President to try to dismiss it as a hoax is just a dereliction of duty,” she said.
A sheriff in Florida on Wednesday posted a video that warned Black Lives Matters protesters that he would give them "all the pain" they wanted if they created a ruckus in his county.
In the video, Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels stands before a group of officers and issues a stark warning to any outside agitators who come into the county to commit acts of violence or vandalism.
"The second that you step out from under the protection of the Constitution, we'll be waiting on you, and we'll give you everything you want," he said. "All the publicity, all the pain, all the glamour and glory."
A Black Massachusetts woman posted a video to social media showing a white man following her in his car in her own neighborhood, ultimately interrogating her as to what she was doing there.
“I just got Karen’d? Julia Santos tweeted. "This man followed me home because I went to pick up DOG FOOD at somebody’s house!”
In the video, the driver of a convertible BMW corners Santos on a street and begins firing questions at her, asking who she is. According to the Boston Globe, Santos has lived in the neighborhood her entire life.
"The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain clashed over protests and marches during the coronavirus pandemic.
McCain complained that medical experts had not condemned Black Lives Matter demonstrations and a Pride march in Chicago, and she said that undercut their credibility -- especially with conservatives who disapprove of those events in the first place.
"I don't trust Dr. [Anthony] Fauci in the way that I did, and we have conversations on this show about people wearing masks and being responsible, and we're all in agreement on that," McCain said, "and then I see a giant Pride march in Chicago, which is great that people are out marching in any other time other than a pandemic right here, and we're not supposed to be this close together. I'm not supposed to be within six feet of people."