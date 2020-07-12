‘DeSantis should step down’: Florida’s GOP governor blasted as coronavirus surges across the state

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was blasted on Sunday after Florida recorded the largest single-day coronavirus infection number of any state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Florida hit an alarming one-day high on Sunday with 15,300 new coronavirus cases, shattering both the state and national record for new cases reported since the start of the pandemic,” the Sun Sentinel reported Sunday. “With Sunday’s staggering surge in new cases, Florida eclipsed New York’s coronavirus peak of 12,274 cases on April 4.”

The newspaper noted at least 4,346 people have died from coronavirus in Florida.

DeSantis was harshly criticized for the grim milestone, here’s some of what people were saying:

SIX days ago Gov DeSantis said that he thought Florida's #covid19 trends had "stabilized" at about 6,000 new cases daily and a 14% positive rate. Today the state broke the 15,000 mark and came close to 20% pos. Everything looking great for the Republican convention next month. — John Carroll (@JohnCendpts) July 12, 2020

.@GovRonDeSantis is endangering Florida citizens by willfully obscuring data, not taking responsibility for his own failed coronavirus policies, and not taking appropriate steps to protect us. This willful failure is inexcusable. #ImpeachRonDeSantis — Jeff VanderMeer (@jeffvandermeer) July 12, 2020

Gov De Santis seems to have implemented his Florida depopulation program. — Alan P. Gross (@AlanPGross) July 12, 2020

Over 20% of Florida’s population is 65 and over— 2nd highest rate in the country. Gov. DeSantis vows that the state I’d “not rolling back”reopening plans. #COVID__19 https://t.co/o37pu3Z0w0 — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) July 12, 2020

As Florida erupts for 15,000 (!) new #COVID cases Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis takes the U.S. lead in utterly inept & dangerous premature victory proclamations, with Abbott of TX & Ducey of AZ in hot pursuit.@DrEricDing pic.twitter.com/4xhFQal2LU — Yael T. Abouhalkah (@YaelTAbouhalkah) July 12, 2020

Florida Man IS Ron DeSantis. The alt-right Johnny Appleseed should be jailed for deriliction of duty. https://t.co/1gCYgaeu0C — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) July 12, 2020

You either get it or you don't at this point. All ICUs are filled. Disney/Busch garden reopened. Hurricane DeSantis is tearing Florida apart. I am so frustrated. These people dont give a fuck cause it isnt their family, YET. More money for Disney, more death for the people. https://t.co/1SMv5Edz7y — Ellohime (@EllohimeTwitch) July 12, 2020

One of my finest pieces ever. Since I live in Florida, a letter to DeSantis. DM if interested. pic.twitter.com/2v0TCjtrlR — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 12, 2020

COVID is running rampant in Florida more than 15,000 new cases, but VP Pence and Governor #onetermDesantis said a week ago everything is under control in the Sunshine state because of the great job Trump and DeSantis are doing… RIGHT!!!! — Mike Deeson (@MikeDeeson) July 12, 2020

Dear #Florida, you may have noticed by now that your trash heap @GOP governor @RonDeSantisFL, aided by complete garbage @marcorubio in sucking up to #DomesticTerrorist @realDonaldTrump, has caused DIRE results to your state. Pay attention and act accordingly. And WEAR A MASK. — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) July 12, 2020

I think back to Florida's governor spiking the football on the media and scientists a few weeks ago. The coldest of cold takes exposed. — Ryan G. Reynolds (@RyanReynolds) July 12, 2020

Ron DeSantis on May 20: "We've succeeded, & I think people just don't want to recognize it b/c it challenges their narrative, it challenges their assumptions, so they gotta try & find a boogeyman." Florida reported 15,299 new cases of coronavirus today pic.twitter.com/kmFF1SKin9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2020

We are running out of nicknames for Governor DeSatan pic.twitter.com/6BxHdJT3pe — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 12, 2020

Florida man is FL’s Governor… and the consequences are devastating. https://t.co/v9OxULUaeY — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) July 12, 2020

Perhaps it’s time the #Florida Governor actually did something about #coronavirus in the state he was elected to lead. Just a thought from afar as this affects more people than just Florida. #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/JKYGOGwrPT — Lee Abbamonte (@LeeAbbamonte) July 12, 2020

Over 15k cases reported in Florida today. Single biggest day in all of the US throughout this ordeal. MANDATE MASKS. IT IS NOT A HOAX.

IT IS NOT MAGICALLY GOING AWAY.

TESTING IS A SOLUTION- NOT A PROBLEM.

STOP SILENCING FAUCI.

STOP LYING. DE SANTIS IS INCOMPETENT — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) July 12, 2020

Just stunning that @GovRonDeSantis refuses to require masks in Florida and is instead requiring schools to open as if the virus doesn't exist. Following Trump's lead, he claims the numbers are only from more testing, which is false. Does he care if the people who elected him die? pic.twitter.com/37l8i6r717 — Caitlin Murray (@caitlinmurr) July 12, 2020

April 28: Trump praises DeSantis for a "spectacular job" and says Florida's "great numbers" will allow the state to reopen Today: Florida has highest daily number of cases of any U.S. state or European country at their peak Still no statewide mask order or rollback of reopening pic.twitter.com/iTUODVRiok — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) July 12, 2020