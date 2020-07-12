Quantcast
‘DeSantis should step down’: Florida’s GOP governor blasted as coronavirus surges across the state

26 mins ago

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was blasted on Sunday after Florida recorded the largest single-day coronavirus infection number of any state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Florida hit an alarming one-day high on Sunday with 15,300 new coronavirus cases, shattering both the state and national record for new cases reported since the start of the pandemic,” the Sun Sentinel reported Sunday. “With Sunday’s staggering surge in new cases, Florida eclipsed New York’s coronavirus peak of 12,274 cases on April 4.”

The newspaper noted at least 4,346 people have died from coronavirus in Florida.

DeSantis was harshly criticized for the grim milestone, here’s some of what people were saying:

