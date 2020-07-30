‘Desperate and dangerous’ Trump will break the law to stay in office: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author
The co-author of the president’s bestselling 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal issued a dire warning about the integrity of 2020 election.
“Of course Trump floated delaying the election. As I’ve said many times, this man will do anything — break any law he can — to stay in office,” Tony Schwartz posted on Twitter.
“Trump himself now believes he is going to get crushed in the election. That makes him vastly more desperate and dangerous. The worst is ahead of us, unfortunately,” he predicted.
“I just listened to Trump’s press conference. I don’t think he said anything that was true. People lose their lives listening to what he says,” Schwartz wrote, adding the hashtag for “Herman Cain.”
A very overt and obvious effort to distract the U.S. voting public from an unprecedented historic collapse of the U.S. economy made even more evident on Thursday? Check.
This article was originally published at Salon
Around 8:30 Eastern time on Thursday morning, news came down that the U.S. economy saw its worst contraction since the advent of modern economic recordkeeping after World War II, with GDP falling at an annual rate of nearly 33% in the second quarter, 9.5% below where it was the previous quarter. This is a plunge exponentially larger than the fallout from the crash of 2008, and probably the largest since the Great Depression of the 1930s.