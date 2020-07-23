Devastating ad depicts Trump’s America in #GestapoTrump
A devastating new ad from Really American PAC depicts what life in Trump’s America has become: the President’s secret police SWAT teams physically attacking U.S. citizens protesting against police violence, beating them with bats and batons, tear gassing them, and shoving them to the ground.
The sharply-edited video includes audio of Trump calling protestors “animals,” and his infamous remarks, bragging to police, telling them, “please don’t be too nice” to suspects when they are arresting them.
And also:
“It was like a knife cutting through butter.”
“You have to dominate the streets.”
The video is so disturbing because it’s real.
Take a look:
2020 Election
2020 Election
And also:
2020 Election
