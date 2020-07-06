‘Devil Went Down to Georgia’ country star Charlie Daniels dies
Charlie Daniels, a musical force who melded country music and southern rock, showcasing his blistering fiddle skills on hits like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” died Monday. He was 83 years old.
The Country Music Hall of Fame musician died following a hemorrhagic stroke in Tennessee, a statement on his website said.
Originally a session musician who worked with icons including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and Leonard Cohen, Daniels made his name as leader of the Charlie Daniels Band, a country-rock group that hosted the Volunteer Jam annual music festival.
An outspoken persona who waffled between patriotic and countercultural bents, Daniels’ intrepid attitude was on full display in his best known hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which hit number one on the country charts and jumped into the top ten pop songs.
The uptempo but growling bluegrass song recounts a fiddle player’s musical duel with Satan after wagering his soul — and playing well enough to keep it — a song hearkening to historical associations tying fiddle-playing to dark arts and sin.
The rollicking hit won Daniels a Grammy in 1979.
The singer long backed veterans’ causes and was also a staunch supporter of the National Rifle Association.
He favored Jimmy Carter, a Georgian, and played the former Democratic president’s inauguration ball. Later in life he called former president Barack Obama a “fresh-faced, flower-child president (with) his weak-kneed, Ivy League friends.”
Daniels often sounded off his opinions on his website in a section entitled “Soap Box,” with a final post celebrating the United States’ Independence Day on July 3.
Late last month on the site he skewered protestors marching for anti-racist causes and against police brutality, railing against the demonstrations as a “revolutionary street battle… funded and lead by socialist factions.”
“Gun sales are through the roof and America is locked and loaded to protect their families and their neighborhoods,” Daniels wrote.
© 2020 AFP
‘Devil Went Down to Georgia’ country star Charlie Daniels dies
Charlie Daniels, a musical force who melded country music and southern rock, showcasing his blistering fiddle skills on hits like "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," died Monday. He was 83 years old.
The Country Music Hall of Fame musician died following a hemorrhagic stroke in Tennessee, a statement on his website said.
Originally a session musician who worked with icons including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and Leonard Cohen, Daniels made his name as leader of the Charlie Daniels Band, a country-rock group that hosted the Volunteer Jam annual music festival.
An outspoken persona who waffled between patriotic and countercultural bents, Daniels' intrepid attitude was on full display in his best known hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," which hit number one on the country charts and jumped into the top ten pop songs.
Breaking Banner
‘We are doing so well’: Trump celebrates his work on coronavirus even as hospitalizations increase
President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Monday afternoon, saying that he deserves credit for fewer people dying of coronavirus. The fatality rate of COVID-19 has certainly decreased, but a celebration may be premature.
"Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country!" Trump tweeted.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1280234504985157637
In Florida, the average age of COVID-19 patients has gone from 65-years-old to 35-years-old, revealing that much younger people are getting the virus. Hopefully, that means that they have the heart and lung capacity to survive while elderly people do not. There is also a steroid that doctors have found that does help the most severe cases that could also be keeping people alive longer.
Breaking Banner
Pro-Trump lobbyists worked with two businesses to score major COVID-19 cash from PPP loans
CNBC reported Monday that at least two businesses used lobbyist pals of President Donald Trump to score major PPP loans in the COVID-19 bailout.
"Lindblad Expeditions and Laundrylux Distribution, two companies that hired Trump-linked lobbyists Jeff Miller and Brian Ballard, received millions of dollars in small business relief loans," CNBC reported.
While Laundrylux denies any link between Ballard's lobbying, it raises questions about the ethics and transparency of distribution for the PPP bailout. Ballard recently helped raise over $560,000 for Trump's joint fundraising committees with firm partner Daniel McFaul. Ballard also serves as a Republican Party regional vice-chair while also working as a lobbyist for Laundrylux.