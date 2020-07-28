Devin Nunes tried to praise free speech after suing a fictitious cow — and it didn’t end well

California Republican Congressman Devin Nunes on Tuesday attempted to brand himself as a champion of free speech.

Nunes went on Twitter to urge his followers to start accounts on Parler, a Twitter alternative for people who don’t want to follow rules banning racism and threats of violence.

The fact that Nunes attempted to sue a fictitious Twitter account that jokes about being his cow was not lost on commentators.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

You’re suing a fictitious cow because you didn’t like their tweets. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 29, 2020

Nunes is the joke of Congress, right along with Gym Jordan and Matt Gaetz. They are prime examples of what happens when rejects gain a little power. — 😷💝 Wear a Mask, Save a Life 💝😷 (@CLTgirl82) July 29, 2020

I went and made a Parler just to see for myself. I can honestly say I have never seen that many crazy assed racist conspiracy theorist in one place at one time. — Grandpa Bob (@Bigboo1960) July 29, 2020

No one missed you, Buddy. Didn’t need to come back. Now, head on back over to all your little friends whining that everyone is out to get them. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 29, 2020

And yet…. you're here — Ohm (Unit of Resistance)🆘️ (@HereToResist) July 29, 2020

Does he know that, by tweeting this, Congressman Nunes is also still here in the "Twitter sewer"? Also, the congressman doesn't seem to understand how free speech works. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 29, 2020

“WE ARE HAVING SO MUCH FUN AT OUR PARTY. THATS WHY WE ARE BEGGING YOU TO COME. BECAUSE IT IS SO MUCH FUN. NOT BECAUSE ITS, LIKE, THREE OF US SITTING AROUND TALKING TO OURSELVES.” — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 29, 2020

Do they sue pretend cows there too — RidiculousIllegalUnfairHat (@Popehat) July 29, 2020

Poor Devin. No one wants to join him on parler https://t.co/mF3pb0GU9Z — *you're (@RKJ65) July 29, 2020

Glad to see Devin is hard at work as usual. https://t.co/4U8XdfTUFH — Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 29, 2020

And yet, here you are polluting my sewer with your toxic presence. https://t.co/53LQNo77H9 pic.twitter.com/MBeyhg14OX — FurBearingMammal (@FurryVarmint) July 29, 2020

Glad you found a safe space https://t.co/VijXmOJtz3 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 29, 2020

You're like an ex that says they're leaving but keeps coming back saying they're leaving.

This is embarrassing for your father and me.

Go away already. https://t.co/r1XhHUe4N5 — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) July 29, 2020

ALERT- There are still people in your district without clean drinking water and thousands infected with COVID-19 while you're "living in freedom" on Parler. https://t.co/MBiT7SxvDq — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) July 29, 2020