Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Do your damn job — or get the hell out!’ Chris Cuomo’s epic rant on Trump and Pence’s failed COVID-19 response

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN’s Chris Cuomo closed his Monday evening show with an epic commentary where he demanded President Donald Trump do his job or leave.

He begged Americans not to go numb to the graphs, maps, and death toll numbers that are soaring.

“People are frustrated and tired of it,” Cuomo explained. “The president is banking on that. That’s his strategy. You get bored and disinterested. You’ll even ignore the pain and commitment from the people he called heroes. The ones who choose to walk day after day into hospitals that are all too often out of control. To be there with those who are afraid who often die alone and care for the suffering. They can see with their own eyes what he is telling you is B.S.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then turned to talk about taskforce chief Mike Pence, who has claimed that they’re using a “whole of government approach.”

“The guy in charge of the task force the vice president he doesn’t want to get it done,” alleged Cuomo. “The whole of government approach. That would mean HHS handing down national guidelines for diagnostic and antibody testing. It would mean a strategy to honor hot spots and defining national reporting standards. While we’re at it, it would mean the VA secretary showing up to answer how the hell he’s taking care of people we promised to do the best by. A labor secretary insisting on protection for workers, who have to be in dangerous places like meat processing plants. The HUD secretary defending fair housing rules at a time so many are hurting. In other words, it means do your damn job. I know he doesn’t like the reality. What is your reality? Why are you there? And if you’re not going to help people, get the hell out. Let somebody else do it. There are plenty who want to do the right thing in this country.”

See the closing commentary below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Maddow reveals pleas from doctors: ‘We’re fighting two wars — one is coronavirus and the other is stupidity’

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow revealed the dire situation that many states are now facing as cases of the coronavirus increase in the southern part of the United States from Florida to Arizona.

In a video of a San Antonio, Texas hospital, doctors explained that they have just three machines and ten patients who need them.

"How do you make those decisions?" the doctor asked.

One Houston doctor was captured suggesting, "if you want to live to see August 1, you should stay indoors and isolate on July 4th."

Then there are the doctors who are starting to get angry. SkyNews interviewed a team in Houston where the doctor explained people should be doing more to protect themselves.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claims ‘Biden is incompetent while he’s getting crowds to clap for drinking with one hand’: reporter Yamiche Alcindor

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

PBS's Yamiche Alcindor joined MSNBC's Chris Hayes Monday evening, noting the strange way that President Donald Trump's campaign seems to be running several contrasting campaigns against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has spent the better part of a year attacking the former VP as "Sleepy Joe Biden," claiming that he's mentally ill, senile and lacking the mental ability to be president. At the same time, however, Trump tried to generate a campaign where he calls Biden corrupt. It begs the question: how can someone be senile while leading some kind of nefarious corruption ring?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Propaganda effort fooled conservative sites into printing op-eds from nonexistent ‘experts’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast documented an elaborate Middle Eastern propaganda scheme that tricked a number of right-leaning websites into publishing articles from nonexistent national security "experts."

The scheme, wrote Adam Rawnsley, included "a network of at least 19 fake personas that has spent the past year placing more than 90 opinion pieces in 46 different publications. The articles heaped praise on the United Arab Emirates and advocated for a tougher approach to Qatar, Turkey, Iran and its proxy groups in Iraq and Lebanon."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image