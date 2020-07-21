Quantcast
Connect with us

Doctor who developed the cognitive test Trump took says questions were ‘supposed to be easy’

Published

2 hours ago

on

In an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace that was filmed on Friday, July 17 and aired over the weekend, President Donald Trump bragged about his performance on a cognitive test and challenged former Vice President Joe Biden — the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — to take the same test. Trump insisted that parts of the test were quite difficult, but according to the doctor who developed the test, it was meant to be easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Developed by Dr. Ziad Nasreddine in 1996, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment or MoCA test is designed to screen for early signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia. Wallace, during his interview with Trump, reminded the president that MoCA was “not the hardest test” and noted some of the questions. But Trump disagreed, insisting that parts of MoCA were, in fact, challenging and urged Biden to “take a test right now.”

In an interview with Market Watch, Nasreddine confirmed that he didn’t intend for MoCA to be difficult. Nasreddine told Market Watch, “This is not an IQ test or the level of how a person is extremely skilled or not. The test is supposed to help physicians detect early signs of Alzheimer’s, and it became very popular because it was a short test — and very sensitive for early impairment.”

Nasreddine discussed some of the questions with Market Watch, including one in which the person taking the test is asked to draw an analog clock and depict a specific time — explaining, “You need planning and executive function and spatial skills to space the numbers on the clock correctly…. There are ‘traps’ that patients who have cognitive impairments fall into with this test.”

Other examples of MoCA questions, according to Market Watch’s Nicole Lyn Pesce, might range from the person being asked to describe the similarities between a watch and a ruler or being asked to identify some animals depicted in illustrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pesce notes that Nasreddine and his “peers are growing increasingly concerned that the test might not be as accurate anymore, because too many elements have been shared online. This allows people to potentially practice the questions to perform better on the exam.”

Nasreddine told Market Watch that if someone performs poorly on MoCA, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the person has early onset Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. However, Nasreddine noted that MoCA “is supposed to be easy for someone who has no cognitive impairment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The purpose is to detect impairment,” Nasreddine explained. “It’s not meant to determine if someone has extremely high levels of abilities.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP meeting devolves into shouting match as Matt Gaetz and others go after Liz Cheney: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A meeting between House Republicans on Tuesday reportedly got "heated" after several hardline conservatives went after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her occasional criticisms of President Donald Trump.

Sources tell Politico reporter Melanie Zanona that Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Chip Roy (R-TX), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Jim Jordan (R-OH) all took turns calling out Cheney for assorted disagreements.

Roy, for instance, slammed Cheney for praising Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who has been frequently at odds with President Donald Trump over the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is not America’: The View unloads on ‘dictator’ Trump for stirring up unrest by invading cities

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump invaded Portland, Oregon over the weekend, despite protests in the city "dying down," according to the governor and mayor. It was a move that the mayor said made things "worse." Now Trump is sending troops into Baltimore, Maryland, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Chicago, Illinois.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump campaign paying Matt Schlapp lobbying firm after clients bolt over his Black Lives Matter comments

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Lachlan Markay, conservative gadfly Matt Schlapp's lobbying firm has suddenly become a vendor for Donald Trump's re-election campaign just as a Twitter campaign about his comments on Black Lives Matter protesters cost him corporate clients.

Schlapp who also runs CPAC -- and whose wife Mercedes works for the Trump 2020 campaign -- heads up Cove Strategies which billed the president for $43,567 for communications consulting in June,making it the first time his lobbying and public relations firm has done work for federal PAC since 2012.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image