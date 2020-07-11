Don Trump Jr’s voter fraud tweet blows up in his face in spectacular fashion

President Donald Trump’s namesake son attempted to stoke fears about voting by mail on Saturday — by highlighting a case by Republicans.

Donald Trump, Jr. posted a link to an Associated Press story syndicated by WSAZ-TV.

“A West Virginia postal carrier has pleaded guilty to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots. Thomas Cooper entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Elkins. Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their party affiliations altered,” the AP reported.

Cooper was apparently trying to help Republicans.

“An investigation found five of the ballot requests were changed from Democrat to Republican with a black ink pen. On the other three requests, the voters’ party was not changed but the word Republican was later circled in black ink,” the AP explained.

Here’s some of what people were saying about junior:

It was a Republican and the system worked. He got caught. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) July 11, 2020

Give Jr a break, it was a victory for him to read that headline. The whole article is a tall order. — Neil (@neilferrismusic) July 11, 2020

She was working for your side, Squishypants. — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 11, 2020

And because it is a good system, he was caught. 🙄 — Cyndi Borowski (@BorowskiCyndi) July 11, 2020

He was trying to help Republicans. — David Pakman (@dpakman) July 11, 2020

Don Junior has always been a tremendous disappointment, believe me. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 11, 2020

And he was changing democrat stuff to republican. pic.twitter.com/nIC8pY8YLG — David Winnick (@DavidWinnick) July 11, 2020

Yes, Republicans definitely are crooks, good point — DogDadBod (@DogsDadBod) July 11, 2020

The mail carrier is a Trump supporter. He altered some of the envelopes — guess who noticed? Election clerks and that’s where this ended. It’s not fraudulent to vote by mail. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) July 11, 2020

Can you read? Those were REQUEST forms, not voting ballots, and it was altered in favor of your father's political party, Republicans. — Mary Snodderly (@bethsnodderly) July 11, 2020

And this fraud was done to help Republicans. Go figure. — Todd V. Lamb (@ToddVLamb) July 11, 2020

But, but, but it happened and a republican was the one doing it! — BLUEDOG (@trumpanhator2) July 11, 2020

Take solace in the fact that he was trying to cheat on behalf of your party. Despite the possibility of rampant Republican voter fraud, we still support mail-in voting. — Bruce Lewitas (@GrimEsq) July 11, 2020

I know Jr. is as big on reading as his dad, but did NO ONE TELL HIM that the fraud in this case was done by someone who was a GOP supporter of his old man? Also, the guy got caught, which kind of defeats the point that mail-in balloting is truly a threat to election integrity. https://t.co/PvYDA6JoM5 — Steve Singiser (@stevesingiser) July 11, 2020

