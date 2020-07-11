Quantcast
Don Trump Jr’s voter fraud tweet blows up in his face in spectacular fashion

President Donald Trump’s namesake son attempted to stoke fears about voting by mail on Saturday — by highlighting a case by Republicans.

Donald Trump, Jr. posted a link to an Associated Press story syndicated by WSAZ-TV.

“A West Virginia postal carrier has pleaded guilty to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots. Thomas Cooper entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Elkins. Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their party affiliations altered,” the AP reported.

Cooper was apparently trying to help Republicans.

“An investigation found five of the ballot requests were changed from Democrat to Republican with a black ink pen. On the other three requests, the voters’ party was not changed but the word Republican was later circled in black ink,” the AP explained.

Here’s some of what people were saying about junior:

