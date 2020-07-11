‘Donald Trump is going to get indicted’ when New York gets his tax returns: David Cay Johnston

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Pulitzer Prize-winning Trump biographer David Cay Johnston predicted that the Supreme Court’s decision on President Donald Trump’s tax returns will lead to an indictment from New York prosecutors.

“What do you think might be out there?” asked host Joy Reid.

“Well, Donald Trump has already had two income tax fraud trials by the state of New York and the city of New York,” said Johnston. “They were civil fraud, not criminal fraud. The New York Times in October of 2018, in this brilliant project on Trump’s taxes based on records we know came from his niece — without question, he and his siblings are major-league tax cheats.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What the district attorney is seeking is the business records, the accounting records, the banking records to 2011,” said Johnston. “If those deviate from what Donald trump put on the tax returns, I expect they’ll indict Donald Trump for criminal tax fraud. How quickly it comes depends on how successful Trump’s lawyers are in delaying and using procedure and interlocutory appeals if they don’t like the federal judge overseeing the case — his rulings.”

“Donald Trump’s immunity from prosecution, it ends on January 20, 2021, if he doesn’t win,” said Reid. “Even if the Biden — let’s say Biden wins and he has an administration and he’s averse to the idea of prosecuting a former president. It doesn’t have anything to do with Vance.”

“Right. Let’s assume Donald Trump has the audacity to resign as president, Mike Pence sworn in, and Pence pardons [him],” said Johnston “The state charges are completely different. The only involvement in the federal government is challenging to seek his remedies in federal court … Donald Trump is going to be indicted if the business records do not match up. They won’t match up. Trust me. I have a lot of his records. They won’t match up.”

Watch below: