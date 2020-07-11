‘Donald Trump is going to get indicted’ when New York gets his tax returns: David Cay Johnston
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Pulitzer Prize-winning Trump biographer David Cay Johnston predicted that the Supreme Court’s decision on President Donald Trump’s tax returns will lead to an indictment from New York prosecutors.
“What do you think might be out there?” asked host Joy Reid.
“Well, Donald Trump has already had two income tax fraud trials by the state of New York and the city of New York,” said Johnston. “They were civil fraud, not criminal fraud. The New York Times in October of 2018, in this brilliant project on Trump’s taxes based on records we know came from his niece — without question, he and his siblings are major-league tax cheats.”
“What the district attorney is seeking is the business records, the accounting records, the banking records to 2011,” said Johnston. “If those deviate from what Donald trump put on the tax returns, I expect they’ll indict Donald Trump for criminal tax fraud. How quickly it comes depends on how successful Trump’s lawyers are in delaying and using procedure and interlocutory appeals if they don’t like the federal judge overseeing the case — his rulings.”
“Donald Trump’s immunity from prosecution, it ends on January 20, 2021, if he doesn’t win,” said Reid. “Even if the Biden — let’s say Biden wins and he has an administration and he’s averse to the idea of prosecuting a former president. It doesn’t have anything to do with Vance.”
“Right. Let’s assume Donald Trump has the audacity to resign as president, Mike Pence sworn in, and Pence pardons [him],” said Johnston “The state charges are completely different. The only involvement in the federal government is challenging to seek his remedies in federal court … Donald Trump is going to be indicted if the business records do not match up. They won’t match up. Trust me. I have a lot of his records. They won’t match up.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
More than 20 million people face eviction by the end of September as GOP threatens to cut aid: study
One in five Americans who live in rentals could face eviction by the end of September as Congressional Republicans move to cut off unemployment assistance and other coronavirus relief, according to an analysis by the Aspen Institute.
This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Supreme Court decision on Trump’s taxes handed Democratic lawmakers a powerful new weapon: law professor
According to a law professor writing for Politico, Donald Trump earned a small victory this past week when the Supreme Court did not allow Congress to have his tax returns that prosecutors in New York will receive, but it did set a precedent for more Congressional power over the president that can be used in further conflicts.
In her column for Politico, Kimberly Wehle of the University of Baltimore School of Law, wrote that "Congress emerged with more clarity about its oversight powers, and how to enforce them, than it had before the Supreme Court weighed in," in its 7/2 decision.
2020 Election
Election experts warn of November disaster
After a presidential primary season plagued by long lines, confusion over mail-in voting and malfunctioning equipment, election experts are increasingly concerned about the resiliency of American democracy in the face of a global pandemic.
With four months until the presidential election, the litany of unresolved issues could block some voters from casting ballots and lead many citizens to distrust the outcome of one of the most pivotal races of their lifetimes.
There is widespread concern among voting activists, experts and elections officials that it will take further federal investment in local election systems, massive voter education campaigns and election administrators’ ingenuity to prevent a disaster come November.