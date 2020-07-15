‘Downward spiral’: Trump ripped by prominent conservative for turning America into ‘a pitiful, helpless giant’

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist George Will contends that President Trump’s “rhetorical mustard” is starting to lose its flavor. “The entertainer has become a bore, and foretelling his defeat no longer involves peering into a distant future,” Will writes.
“Never has a U.S. election come at such a moment of national mortification. In April 1970, President Richard M. Nixon told a national television audience that futility in Vietnam would make the United States appear to the world as ‘a pitiful, helpless giant.’ Half a century later, America, for the first time in its history, is pitied.”
According to Will, America is in a “downward spiral” thanks to the fact that the “most frivolous person” to run for president now sits in the nation’s highest office.
“The nation’s floundering government is now administered by a gangster regime,” writes Will. “It is helpful to have this made obvious as voters contemplate renewing the regime’s lease on the executive branch.”
Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.
